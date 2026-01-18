San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Leddy Going on Waivers
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Nick Leddy will be going on waivers.
Leddy was a conspicuous absence at San Jose Sharks’ practice on Sunday afternoon.
Afterwards, head coach Ryan Warsofsky broke the news, sharing that Leddy, 34, would be going on waivers.
While Leddy, a regular healthy scratch, has struggled this season, he’s had a decorated career.
Once considered one of the best, if not the best skater in hockey, the left-hander was a consistent top-four defenseman for about a decade, totaling 1,061 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, and San Jose Sharks. He won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2012.
Claimed off waivers from the Blues over the summer, Leddy had four assists in 19 games with the San Jose Sharks, averaging 17:30 a night.
“Leds has been a really good for us in the locker room. Put in some good games, some good minutes, veteran guy,” Warsofsky said today. “Great human being, just a true pro in every sense of the word. We’ll see what happens next.”
Interesting.. will Leddy get claimed by another team, will he got the Barracuda, or will he just retire? Let’s see!!
He’s not giving up his money. I assume he goes to the Cuda when he’s not claimed?
GMMG took a chance on him. It was a good decision, with minimal risk and meaningful reward. Good decision, even it didn’t work out.
I don’t expect he gets picked up, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he did. His rush w/assist to Graf was a reminder that there’s still upside there.
There’s a very condensed schedule coming up and a team with some dinged up defensemen might find him useful. Depth will matter a lot this season.
Guess this clears some space for the upcoming crunch with forwards as guys come off IR.
Yup. Got no problem with the gamble at the time.
Exactly. He was a waiver claim and his contract expires at the end of the year. Considering the defense was thin, it was a “why not” kind of move.
His $4mil AAV will probably be the main reason teams might be put off claiming him off waivers. Even though it expires at the end of the year, a lot of contenders don’t have a ton of cap space and may think they’d rather spend the cap space on a more impactful defenseman.
Love this. He was great he was on my 2011-12 fantasy team as a waiver pick up but, he’s not that guy anymore. Even if he isn’t claimed, passing through waivers may make him more tradable. If he has the right additide about it he could be good for the young Cuda. Glad he won’t be taking up a roster spot anymore.
They’ll have to retain to move him.
Good news – now do Klinberg
Mike Grier continues to make the right decisions even when they’re difficult.
obvious move considering he’s pretty firmly the 9th dman when everyones healthy. curious if anyone picks him up, cuz if not i wonder if this turns in a buyout/contract termination so that he can sign a cheap deal as a depth dman elsewhere