BREAKING: Leddy Going on Waivers

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Nick Leddy will be going on waivers.

Leddy was a conspicuous absence at San Jose Sharks’ practice on Sunday afternoon.

Afterwards, head coach Ryan Warsofsky broke the news, sharing that Leddy, 34, would be going on waivers.

While Leddy, a regular healthy scratch, has struggled this season, he’s had a decorated career.

Once considered one of the best, if not the best skater in hockey, the left-hander was a consistent top-four defenseman for about a decade, totaling 1,061 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, and San Jose Sharks. He won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2012.

Claimed off waivers from the Blues over the summer, Leddy had four assists in 19 games with the San Jose Sharks, averaging 17:30 a night.

“Leds has been a really good for us in the locker room. Put in some good games, some good minutes, veteran guy,” Warsofsky said today. “Great human being, just a true pro in every sense of the word. We’ll see what happens next.”