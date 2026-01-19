Who Should Sharks Trade For? Demers Talks Sherwood, D-Men Targets

Who can the San Jose Sharks trade for to help them make the playoffs?

Jason Demers of NHL Network jumps on to talk about potential trade targets, on defense and up front.

Does Demers think that the Sharks will make the playoffs?

(19:19) Sheng likes Justin Faulk a lot, but Demers shoots down the idea. What about Dougie Hamilton?

(25:00) Demers would like to see the San Jose Sharks make a run at Owen Power or Bowen Byram.

(31:35) We also discuss Tyler Myers, Will Borgen, and Logan Stanley.

(41:40) How good of a No. 1 defenseman is Adam Fox?

(52:00) We also discuss why Kiefer Sherwood could be a good fit with the Sharks, for the right price.

And what would Demers do with pending UFA Mario Ferraro?

San Jose Sharks insider Sheng Peng, Sharks prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks Ice beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee also discuss waiving Nick Leddy, the return of Will Smith, and Michael Misa’s recent play.

Zubair also introduces the newest addition to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast family!

(1:33:50) Finally, in Keegan’s Prospects Corner, Keegan spotlights Filip Bystedt and Tomas Galvas.

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.