SJHN Daily: Frondell to Sharks Buzz, Gregor Won’t Be Qualified, New CBA

The San Jose Sharks are not giving Noah Gregor a qualifying offer, according to reporting from Curtis Pashelka.

Gregor was acquired at the Trade Deadline by the Sharks alongside Zack Ostapchuk in the trade that sent Fabian Zetterlund to the Ottawa Senators. The deal also sent Tristen Robins and a 2025 fourth round pick (No. 97) to Ottawa in exchange for a 2025 second round pick (No. 53).

The winger recorded one assist in 12 games played with the Sharks at the end of the season.

This is the second time Gregor has not been given a qualified offer by the Sharks allowing him to become a free agent – the first followed the 2023 season.

Gregor joins Klim Kostin on the list of the Sharks’ likely non-qualified RFAs.

