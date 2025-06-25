Links
SJHN Daily: Evander Kane Dealt, Erik Karlsson’s Trade Value, Kostin Won’t Be Qualified?
It appears that RFA Klim Kostin will not be given a qualifying offer.
In his first full season with the San Jose Sharks , the 2017 first-round pick played 35 NHL games, totaling seven points. Klim Kostin had an up-and-down season, beginning training camp on a line with Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli, before going goalless in his first 13 games and getting benched for three weeks.
Kostin is among three players not expected to be receiving a qualifying offer this off-season.
With the rising cap, the list of players not expected to receive a qualifying offer (and thus become UFA) is not a long one this summer:#njdevils Cody Glass#blackhawks Philipp Kurashev#sjsharks Klim Kostin
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2025
The QO deadline is Jun. 30.
Curtis Pashelka reported that Kostin is “rumored to be joining Avangard Omsk” of the KHL. The Russian – who made his debut in North American hockey in the AHL in 2017 –played 43 games with Avangard Omsk while on loan from the St. Louis Blues during the 2020-2021 season.
Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov will likely miss his buddy, as Kostin described himself, Askarov, and Askarov’s wife Alexandra, as the “like the three musketeers.”
At San Jose Hockey Now…
What is San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier thinking before the Draft?
On today’s @VGKInsiderShow
Alexander Mogilny is finally nominated for the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Where do some current players stack up to this HOF class.
Plus, @Sheng_Peng joins the Show at 5:05pm to talk Joe Thornton HOF nomination. https://t.co/Mp0vPsgcrh
— Ryan The Hockey Guy (@RyanHockeyGuy) June 24, 2025
Bob McKenzie’s final Draft rankings have Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa at the top.
Today: @Sheng_Peng on the Sharks! Jesse& @VictorNuno12 talk pros, @catmsilverman on goalies, Dynasty Dig w/ FHL scout reports & @NHLRankKing polls. #fantasyhockey @Fantrax @DobberHockey https://t.co/5m2h95GGYC
— Fantasy Hockey Life (Jesse Severe) (@fanhockeylife) June 25, 2025
Other Sharks News…
The Sharks released their Draft guide.
Craig Button has the San Jose Sharks picking Michael Misa at No. 2:
Craig Button on today’s TSN Mock Draft Special (unsurprisingly) has the #SJSharks drafting Michael Misa 2nd overall, citing Patrick Marleau as a comparable.#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/ArbKpqJuX0
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) June 25, 2025
Mike Grier spoke to Brodie Brazil ahead of the Draft.
Brent Burns and newly HOF Joe Thornton were enjoying time at Burn’s ranch last week.(Instagram @brent_burns_88) #RaiseUp pic.twitter.com/oC2uHKbVqR
— Joshua Eichacker (@eichacker35) June 25, 2025
Bayley’s drafting the newest Sharks! 🦈@WWE superstar and Sharks superfan @itsBayleyWWE will announce our first round selections on Friday at the @NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.
Watch the picks with us at @SAPCenter this Friday for FREE: https://t.co/6zX8iz7ovI pic.twitter.com/FvNPSqUI79
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 24, 2025
and laurence but he's a big dog now (creative director)
— Rachel Anderson (@rachanddesign) June 24, 2025
Around the NHL…
Zdeno Chara, Alexander Mogilny and other big names joined Joe Thornton to round out the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025. For Mogilny, it’s a long “overdue” honor.
Daniele Sauvageau will be the first woman ever inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder.
— Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) June 24, 2025
The PWHL Draft saw big trades and big names selected.
Who are the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ Draft targets?
All about former Sharks today! What’s Erik Karlsson‘s trade value? Pierre LeBrun has more on Karlsson and other hot trade and free agency targets.
Evander Kane is traded to his hometown Vancouver Canucks.
What does Ryan Donato‘s new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks mean for him?
What could Trevor Zegras bring to the Flyers?
Ya think Trevor Zegras is excited to be reunited with Jamie Drysdale? 😅
(via IG/trevorzegras) pic.twitter.com/oSmJEkInFu
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 24, 2025
Cya Klim! Your nhl journey is over, shame you couldn’t put it together and live up to your potential. Onward and upward for the Sharks.
Kostin won’t be missed much. When he’s on his game he’s an effective scoring power forward on a secondary line. Unfortunately he’s not on very often.
Kane traded yet again. Not coming out for the handshake line was absolutely classless. He may never grow up
Not defending Kane… he’s burned every bridge he’s had it seems and then pissed on the ashes… but the handshake line thing, I’m not sure I hold that one against him. He was already ejected from the game, would he even be allowed back on the ice after being ejected?
Bigger question I have is WTF is Vancouver thinking!? Oh, hey, we had this locker room cancer in JT Miller and finally fixed our locker room drama issue by sending him to the Rangers, now let’s bring in Evander Kane!
I mean, they’ll part with Boeser and perhaps Pius Suter and keep Kane. I get there’s a talent difference, but geez.
Forget if Kane has 1 or 2 more seasons on his deal. But if you’re building something, an aging veteran with a history of burning bridges seems an odd way to go.
I’d like to think maybe his being closer to home with make a difference, but doubtful.
Desharnais was also big time buddies with Kostin as I recall. They were very happy when the former got traded here. Canucks are such a mess. Their obstinacy about their situation is why we can’t get a haul from the Devils as a go-between on Quinn Hughes getting to New Jersey. Irrational Canucks want to keep flailing and not tear it down. They and the Bruins are in denial. The Canucks are so unserious they hired Adam Foote to be head coach when Manny Malhotra is right there coaching Abbotsford. Which is good for Malhotra, who deserves to go somewhere… Read more »
And Q Hughes just two seasons from free agency. Imagine letting your captain walk for nothing.
If the sharks were going to make a big trade to bring in a young top 4 d-man, shouldn’t that be happening now before the draft? There doesnt appear to be any rumblings…
Supposedly the Flames have a good shot of moving Rasmus Andersson before the draft. But I haven’t seen much about possible landing spots. I’d assume Grier is sniffing around on that.
Looks like there’s a change to draft rights with the CHL/NCAA changes. Instead of two years for CHL prospects, four years for most others, it’s essentially until you’re 22…4 years for an 18yo, 3 years for a 19yo, 2 for a 20yo
If the Sharks pick Frondell, Grier should be fired immediately, along with anybody else who supported this stupidity. It’s amazing that they still have the worst pro scout in the business, Tim Burke, on the payroll, and he is still somehow ruining the franchise.
Okay Mitch.
lol! Ok buddy. Hope you’re not driving.🤪🤮🤣🤣