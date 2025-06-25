SJHN Daily: Evander Kane Dealt, Erik Karlsson’s Trade Value, Kostin Won’t Be Qualified?

It appears that RFA Klim Kostin will not be given a qualifying offer.

In his first full season with the San Jose Sharks , the 2017 first-round pick played 35 NHL games, totaling seven points. Klim Kostin had an up-and-down season, beginning training camp on a line with Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli, before going goalless in his first 13 games and getting benched for three weeks.

Kostin is among three players not expected to be receiving a qualifying offer this off-season.

With the rising cap, the list of players not expected to receive a qualifying offer (and thus become UFA) is not a long one this summer:#njdevils Cody Glass#blackhawks Philipp Kurashev#sjsharks Klim Kostin — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2025

The QO deadline is Jun. 30.

Curtis Pashelka reported that Kostin is “rumored to be joining Avangard Omsk” of the KHL. The Russian – who made his debut in North American hockey in the AHL in 2017 –played 43 games with Avangard Omsk while on loan from the St. Louis Blues during the 2020-2021 season.

Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov will likely miss his buddy, as Kostin described himself, Askarov, and Askarov’s wife Alexandra, as the “like the three musketeers.”

