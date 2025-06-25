Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Evander Kane Dealt, Erik Karlsson’s Trade Value, Kostin Won’t Be Qualified?

Published

6 hours ago

on

Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

It appears that RFA Klim Kostin will not be given a qualifying offer.

In his first full season with the San Jose Sharks , the 2017 first-round pick played 35 NHL games, totaling seven points. Klim Kostin had an up-and-down season, beginning training camp on a line with Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli, before going goalless in his first 13 games and getting benched for three weeks.

Kostin is among three players not expected to be receiving a qualifying offer this off-season.

The QO deadline is Jun. 30.

Curtis Pashelka reported that Kostin is “rumored to be joining Avangard Omsk” of the KHL. The Russian – who made his debut in North American hockey in the AHL in 2017 –played 43 games with Avangard Omsk while on loan from the St. Louis Blues during the 2020-2021 season.

Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov will likely miss his buddy, as Kostin described himself, Askarov, and Askarov’s wife Alexandra, as the “like the three musketeers.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What is San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier thinking before the Draft?

Bob McKenzie’s final Draft rankings have Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa at the top.

Other Sharks News…

The Sharks released their Draft guide.

Craig Button has the San Jose Sharks picking Michael Misa at No. 2:

Mike Grier spoke to Brodie Brazil ahead of the Draft.

Zdeno Chara, Alexander Mogilny and other big names joined Joe Thornton to round out the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025. For Mogilny, it’s a long “overdue” honor.

The PWHL Draft saw big trades and big names selected.

Who are the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ Draft targets?

All about former Sharks today! What’s Erik Karlsson‘s trade value? Pierre LeBrun has more on Karlsson and other hot trade and free agency targets.

Evander Kane is traded to his hometown Vancouver Canucks.

What does Ryan Donato‘s new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks mean for him?

What could Trevor Zegras bring to the Flyers?

 

12 Comments
BurnsiesBeard

Cya Klim! Your nhl journey is over, shame you couldn’t put it together and live up to your potential. Onward and upward for the Sharks.

Vivviv

Kostin won’t be missed much. When he’s on his game he’s an effective scoring power forward on a secondary line. Unfortunately he’s not on very often.

Kane traded yet again. Not coming out for the handshake line was absolutely classless. He may never grow up

Just Steve

Not defending Kane… he’s burned every bridge he’s had it seems and then pissed on the ashes… but the handshake line thing, I’m not sure I hold that one against him. He was already ejected from the game, would he even be allowed back on the ice after being ejected?

Bigger question I have is WTF is Vancouver thinking!? Oh, hey, we had this locker room cancer in JT Miller and finally fixed our locker room drama issue by sending him to the Rangers, now let’s bring in Evander Kane!

Zeke

I mean, they’ll part with Boeser and perhaps Pius Suter and keep Kane. I get there’s a talent difference, but geez.

Forget if Kane has 1 or 2 more seasons on his deal. But if you’re building something, an aging veteran with a history of burning bridges seems an odd way to go.

I’d like to think maybe his being closer to home with make a difference, but doubtful.

Fallooooooon

Desharnais was also big time buddies with Kostin as I recall. They were very happy when the former got traded here. Canucks are such a mess. Their obstinacy about their situation is why we can’t get a haul from the Devils as a go-between on Quinn Hughes getting to New Jersey. Irrational Canucks want to keep flailing and not tear it down. They and the Bruins are in denial. The Canucks are so unserious they hired Adam Foote to be head coach when Manny Malhotra is right there coaching Abbotsford. Which is good for Malhotra, who deserves to go somewhere… Read more »

Fin Coe

And Q Hughes just two seasons from free agency. Imagine letting your captain walk for nothing.

Falco5

If the sharks were going to make a big trade to bring in a young top 4 d-man, shouldn’t that be happening now before the draft? There doesnt appear to be any rumblings…

Fallooooooon

Supposedly the Flames have a good shot of moving Rasmus Andersson before the draft. But I haven’t seen much about possible landing spots. I’d assume Grier is sniffing around on that.

jamnjon

Looks like there’s a change to draft rights with the CHL/NCAA changes. Instead of two years for CHL prospects, four years for most others, it’s essentially until you’re 22…4 years for an 18yo, 3 years for a 19yo, 2 for a 20yo

Mitch

If the Sharks pick Frondell, Grier should be fired immediately, along with anybody else who supported this stupidity. It’s amazing that they still have the worst pro scout in the business, Tim Burke, on the payroll, and he is still somehow ruining the franchise.

Just Steve

Okay Mitch.

SJShorky

lol! Ok buddy. Hope you’re not driving.🤪🤮🤣🤣

