San Jose Sharks
Where Has Smith Improved Most From Last Year?
CHICAGO — Will Smith is a much better player than he was in his rookie year.
The sophomore San Jose Sharks star is also just 21, so he has a ways to go before he hits his prime.
Smith has 23 goals and 57 points in just 67 games, a big step from 17 goals and 45 points in 74 games last year.
Smith’s improvement hasn’t just been simply on the scoresheet, either.
Smith, Macklin Celebrini, Alex Wennberg, San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, NHL scouts, and Stathletes micro-stats discuss how the 2023 No. 4 pick has improved.
“More assertive offensively,” Scout #1 said.
Everyone can see that Smith is more confident with the puck than he was last season, and the micro-stats back it up.
Zone Entries
Smith is creating a lot more offense on a typical 5-on-5 zone entry now.
According to Stathletes, he’s an 89 percentile expected threat, among all NHL forwards, on a zone entry now, far more dangerous than last year’s 65 percentile.
Entries xThreat are “expected goals created (from passing or carrying) off of zone entry attempts.”
“I think that’s something that he’s worked on and understands when he has time to make a play and when he doesn’t, and he’s got real good feel for that,” Warsofsky said.
“It’s definitely intentional,” the San Jose Sharks winger said. “Last year was my first year playing wing, so you obviously don’t get more puck touches coming through the middle, as you do as a center. So this year, I wanted to have more controlled entries.”
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
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I don’t know who to believe… Ricky says he’s watched Smith with his own 2 eyes and he’s a floater with no heart. Why isn’t his side covered in this article? Seems like biased reporting…🙄😜🤣🤣
“It sets up a lot,” Smith said. “I think when you’re delaying off a zone entry, it definitely creates more than just chipping it in. But there’s a time and place for everything. he basically described the fatal flaw of our team and admitted that he’s not a playoff player, that shit don’t work deep into the playoffs. Even with Macklin on your line. You have to chip pucks in and Battle for every inch. You want to win the analytics cup fine, I want to win the Stanley cup we just have different priorities.
🤣 No he didn’t say any such thing. You’re making shit up to try and save face. You don’t know shit and this article is further proof. He’s plays a similar type game to Kucherov. How many cups does he have? Smith is in year 2. Give it a rest with your dumb expectations.
I would be tickled to have Smith be a 2nd line winger that makes 5-6×4 years, but all this hubris talk about him makes me think everyone is expecting him to make 12×8 years and play 20 minutes in a playoff run. I don’t thinks he’s with that. I’ve watched the Stanley cup playoffs every year for 26 years and my fidelity on this matter is unwavering.
I sincerely respect and appreciate the valid criticisms of Smith’s game and overall potential that I have read from people on this site (and other places as well) from fans who understand hockey way better than I do. I have no interest in Smith’s social media presence or any of the other hype (though I am glad he is pushing literacy!) I just think he is a sneaky good player who has it in him to be not so sneaky great offensively and passable enough defensively to be an All Star caliber NHL wing and a key cog in an… Read more »
The numbers reflect two things. The improvements on last season include the half season where Smith was just flat out bad. He found an NHL game over the last 35 games or so last season. But the comparative data was from all of last season. The better question is how much did he improve over where he was at the end of last season. And the second thing, how much of that was driven by Macklin? I’m just not sure what we have in Smith if he’s not with Macklin. I felt from the beginning, he’d better off over the… Read more »
Given his skill set and defensive liabilities I do not think he should ever be a 3C. I have always seen 3Cs as defensively responsible two way players that take a lot of defensive zone starts. They also tend to be more physical. For me, if Smith was to play at the center position, his skill set is more aligned to a 2C that has high end offensive skills but gives a bit on the defensive end. I do agree with some of your thoughts you shared before that it would be good for Smith to play on a line… Read more »
Growth of the player is what matters most. You need your most talented players to become the best player they can become. Its tough to become the best player you can be if you’re always gonna be Robin playing on Batman’s wing. The 3C role is more to shelter him. Wennberg would be the 2C in the shutdown line role. Albeit, also possible to have Wennberg on Smith’s wing in the process. Let him run his own line. That’s becoming more responsible. Let him better understand the role of C in the NHL. It’ll help him be a better winger… Read more »
Putting Wennberg on Smith’s wing looks good on paper. It gives Smith a reliable and skilled player to bail him out when/if he struggles. This is feasible if Misa is able to take on a 2C role playing with Ek and Sherwood, while Smith centers Wennberg and Toffoli. The question becomes, when is the best time to try this? First half – risking that Misa isn’t ready for the jump, or second half – risking continuity if they are playing well and solidly in playoff contention? Potential Will Smith NHL development at C top 9 lineup: Graf/Mack/Cherny Ek/Misa/Sherwood (too high… Read more »
That’s one way to do it and its a rational approach with Smith in between two vets.
There are variations on the theme which involve others, including some ‘Cuda sorts getting their shot. Gaudette will likely be here, too. Maybe Kurashev. Unlikely for Regenda 🙁
I’d hesitate to have Smith center a line with a rookie winger. But Graf or Eklund could also fit.
“The better question is how much did he improve over where he was at the end of last season.” That’s a different article, IMO. However, this article is comparing last season to this season. So, for all of the advanced stat folks here’s your data points to show he did indeed improve season over season. I would like to see Smith be given time at center as well. I think it would be good for his development, and good for the team’s C depth. What happens when, not if, Macklin or Misa get injured and can’t play for a while?… Read more »
One of the things that makes hockey so interesting, you’ll find match-ups where being flexible matters. I can easily imagine a playoff series where Smith is best deployed on Macklin’s wing. And the very next series, where Smith is best deployed as the 2C or 3C. For example (and for whatever reason, quite possibly Mo Seider), Macklin had trouble with DET. Just 1 assist and -1 in two games. If a really good d-man can neutralize Macklin, then he’s also making it hard for Will Smith to produce. But we’ve seen where a really good 3rd line can win a… Read more »
Zeke what you are not doing is looking at the other side of your question: Is Mack Mack without Will? Will unlocks a lot of Macks ability and allow Mack to do Mack things. Very few other players in the NHL let alone on the Sharks roster can play with Mack at Macks speed. Will does & unlocks Mack to do crazy Macklin things that we fans are in awe of.
There is no Mack without Will and there is no Will without Mack.
Long Live WillMack!
Pretty great point.
Smith missed 13 games from mid-Dec to mid-Jan.
Macklin had 24 pts in those 13 games. He had 18 EVP, 8G, 10A. On the PP 6pts, all assists. Team went 8-5. Relatively tougher part of the schedule, 8 of those games were vs playoff teams, plus Caps and CBJ.
The prior 13 games with Smith, Sharks were 7-6 and Mackoin had 17pts
The experiment got run. Macklin was fine w/o Smith — and so were the Sharks.
Once again you are only looking at one side.
Fine you trotted out stats of Mack w/o Will. Now show the stats of Mack WITH Will. I am fairly certain that Mack stats with Will are better than w/o.
Yes Mack is good w/o Will but Mack is much better with Will than w/o and that is my point.
And finally stop ruining my fantasy with facts & stats! 😉
Great read, really interesting!
Noticed this: “At the heart of this is Smith’s impeachable hockey IQ…”
Did this mean to read “unimpeachable”, or maybe an autocorrect from “impeccable”?
AI autocorrect strikes again?
I wish! That was on me. Thanks for the catch!
I mean, technically, how does one impeach a “hockey IQ”?
Well, it starts in the Hockey House of Representatives and then requires a two thirds vote in the Hockey Senate. If you had studied Hockey Civics, you’d know this stuff. Why do I have to explain it to you?!? This is the problem with America!
Hockey civics? I suppose one can get a masters degree in that at McGill…
But not in the USA
🤣 🤣 🤣
If we’re considering only the intellectual reason for impeachment, there’s a really cool Hockey Consitutional Amendment sitting in the 25th position.
Yeah, we might need to invoke that soon
Hockey civics quickly becoming a thing — and I’m totally on board for it!!
I would be interested to hear Sheng ask his guys what they think his value around the League is and if he would move the needle in a possible mega trade for someone of a Mo Sieder ilk.
Pointless. He’s untouchable at least for the time being. And no way in hell Detroit trades a D for a wing as the primary piece.
Eklund would likely be the player included in a trade before Smith is at this point in time. Smith’s value might be viewed positively as I’ve seen his name pop up in trade scenarios for Adam Fox. So…considering the pure speculative nature of trade rumors/mock trades, you can take it with a grain of salt but get a general idea of what others might think of Smith’s value. I’ll own up to my criticism of Smith’s defensive play and aversion to get into board battles for a puck. That hopefully improves as he ages and spends time in the gym.… Read more »
I’d trade Smith + our 1st rounder this season for Seider. Maybe even add in Bystedt. That gives DET another productive line (they’re close to a 1 line team) plus a chance to add another pretty good defensive prospect in the draft. I doubt DET considers trading their best player. Bbut missing the playoffs, again, is pretty miserable. Especially for a team which was seemingly locked in 2/3 of the way thru with 32-16-5 record. Just play NHL .500, get to 98 points and “playoffs!!” But 9-14-5 since and they’ll be golfing later in the week. The Wings are just… Read more »
I would trade a barrel of delicious apples for a pony, too. They aren’t trading Mack’s wingman. Especially not before they try to get him to commit to the org long term.
Some things we should just quickly put out of our minds because they are not based in reality and there’s no point wasting brain cycles on it
I was about to comment the same thing. Be sure you get a signature on the eight year extension before you go trading Smith.🤣
I agree with that assessment
Praise be to Hasso that you are NOT the GM. This just makes another hole in the roster while attempting to fill another. Now you’re just playing “whack-a-mole”!
Sharks have an enormous talent pool at forward and no one good on the blueline. Smith is really good, but far more replaceable with the Sharks roster.
If you want to fix that problem, don’t expect it to come cheap.
Yep. There are plenty of tradable assets in this organization that don’t involve giving up your third best forward for a contending run.
Sign Raddysh, trade for Hronek and this D is one helluva lot better than this year. Both those moves will cost far less in assets than trading Will. Just putting my fan hat on, I’d honestly just rather have Will on this team. I like him and he’s gonna prove the nancies wrong. Book it.
Raddysh has got to be high on GMMG’s ‘to do’ list. Gut feel Tampa finds a way to keep him.
Heard Hronek wants to stay in Vancouver, but he’d be a great fit. And as you say, for a lot less than Will Smith.
👍
I’d trade the 3rd best forward in the org for the 5th best d-man in the league
Sharks sit 10th in the Tankathon. If the Sharks lose the last 2 games in regulation, they’ll fall back in the standings behind StL, WPG and possibly Florida (if they win their last game). As high as 7th, 8th if the Panthers don’t win their finale. Two wins and they pass the Devils and that moves them to 11 in the Tankathon The difference between 11th and 7th is pretty big in this draft, as the top d-men in this draft class are expected to go quickly. Most projections have 5 d-men in the top 10 picks, some have 5… Read more »
Yeah, the difference between 7 and 11 is really big if you’re targeting D. My guess, the top 4 guys will be gone by 9, decent chance one slips to 8, and a very good chance one is there at 7. Then again, it could go McKenna, Stenberg, D D D D.
Not every team needs D as desperately as the Sharks, and in fact, I think we can safely say that no team does because the Sharks have the worst D in the NHL.
I’m actually hoping the NHL rigs the lottery for the Sharks because Mack making deep runs in the playoffs means mizzoula in the bank for the league.
Unfortunately NYR and Toronto also need help, so there’s not enough possible rigging to accommodate us
I’m in strong favor of rigging the draft.
I think draft rigging was covered in the 4th week of Hockey Civics
Yeah I hate to root for losses, but I’m remembering when the 49ers Head Coach Ron Jeremy decided to score a touchdown in a meaningless game that cost the team the chance to draft Myles Garrett and I’m thinking I’d rather have one of the top 5 blue liners in this draft. Falling to 7th nearly guarantees it. Chicago can play their hearts out, but Winnepeg is kind of in the same boat as the Sharks, though I’m not sure if defense is as big a desperate need for them, and they might actually like the centers and wings in… Read more »
The Tomsula coached Niners were…difficult to watch. As were the Mike Singletary coached Niner squads. Now I won’t be able to see Tomsula and not also see Ron Jeremy. Thanks for that.
You’re welcome! 😁
😐