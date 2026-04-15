Preview/Lines #81: Reaves’s Season Officially Over, Sharks Want To Win 40

CHICAGO — Ryan Reaves won’t be making a surprise comeback this season.

Reaves is on the San Jose Sharks’ final road trip this season, and the 39-year-old winger is skating.

But head coach Ryan Warsofsky says he won’t play, meaning Reaves’s broken left pinky, suffered in a fight with Garrett Wilson on Mar. 21, hasn’t healed sufficiently.

It would’ve been a nice story for Reaves to log a game in his hometown Winnipeg on Thursday, the Sharks’ regular season finale.

Reaves, at 962 games, has said that his goal is to get to 1,000.

Greetings from Chicago! Chernyshov celebrates, no Askarov on the ice for #SJSharks morning skate. pic.twitter.com/IBKNHbgysp — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 15, 2026

“I want to sleep with that silver stick,” Reaves told friend Scott Oake, in the long-time broadcaster’s tremendously entertaining farewell show on Saturday. “I’m not quitting until I get it.”

Reaves is a UFA. Will he be back with the Sharks?

“We’re working on it,” Reaves told Oake. “I’m hoping to come back here.”

San Jose Sharks (38-34-8)

Yaroslav Askarov starts.

Warsofsky says the Sharks will run the same lines and pairings as last game, a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Sherwood

Graf-Misa-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Ferraro

Cagnoni-Desharnais

Askarov

“We have a chance to get to 40 wins,” Warsofsky said. “That is a real motivation.”

Defenseman Luca Cagnoni played his first NHL game this season on Monday, after six appearances last year, almost scoring on a breakaway and hitting a power play post.

“He was good,” Warsofsky said. “Did some really good things, helps move pucks, things that we know he does really well, right? I think his defending has come a long way, still got a little ways to go.”

Warsofsky says there will be changes for tomorrow’s regular season finale: John Klingberg will draw in and play his 700th career NHL game.

Recent frequent scratches like Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, and Ty Dellandrea could also draw in, though Warsofsky wouldn’t confirm that, choosing to focus on tonight’s game.

Chicago Blackhawks (28-39-14)

Blackhawks host the Sharks at 7:30 in their season finale. Optional morning skate, Soderblom is only goalie on the ice. That means Knight likely starts tonight. It would be his 55th start of the season. pic.twitter.com/3P0OBO2qWS — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) April 15, 2026

Get all Chicago Blackhawks lines and updates at Chicago Hockey Now!

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks is at 5:30 PM PT at United Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.