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SJHN Daily: What Will Celebrini’s Next Contract Look Like? Sharks Add Pick
San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has a big-time contract coming his way when his ELC is up at the end of his third season.
The Athletic surveyed more than 20 NHL agents who represent hundreds of NHL players on nine key questions, including what Celebrini’s next contract could like.
They saw Celebrini’s deal in a very different tier compared to fellow young star Connor Bedard. And the scouts see Celebrini’s contract being massive and anywhere from $10 million to $20 million depending on the term of the contract.
“If he’s going to go very short-term, it’ll be $10 to $12 (million),” one scout told The Athletic. “If he’s going to give up term, it’ll be in the $12 to $15 (million). If he really wants to push, it could be $17 (million).”
With the rising salary cap in coming years in the NHL, scouts see shorter terms as being more likely.
No matter what Celebrini’s next contract sits at, the scouts see it – along with Bedard’s – resetting the market for second contracts for players.
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David Carle confirms Eric Pohlkamp (Sharks) has been dealing with a hand and foot injury. Clearly not himself this week.
"He laid everything on the line."
Carle believes he's not just going to make the NHL but that he has shown through his growth that he's going to stay there.
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) April 12, 2026
Drafted players in the portal this AM:
Miguel Marques (Maine), NSH
Filip Nordberg (Merrimack), OTT – hearing ASU possibly
Owen Mehlenbacher (UMass), DET
Luke Coughlin (Maine), FLA
Nick Van Tassell (UMass), OTT
Matthew Mayich (Clarkson), STL — hearing possibly ASU
James…
— Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) April 13, 2026
Might be our favorite signs of the night. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Im0mc4XGce
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 12, 2026
With the #LetsGoFlyers officially clinching a spot in the playoffs, the conditions on the Ryan Ellis for Carl Grundstrom trade are now resolved. PHI transfers CBJ '26 6th to #TheFutureIsTealhttps://t.co/SqWgwdpLsZ
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 14, 2026
Around the NHL…
The Pittsburgh Penguins gave Alex Ovechkin a sendoff.
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The game might have ended, but the hockey never stops in the Ovechkin household 😂
(🎥: IG/nastyashubskaya) pic.twitter.com/SsdAnLbP4X
— NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2026
This week’s Women in Hockey presented by @CanadianTire spotlights Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Research & Development Analyst, Jill Reiner.
Reiner evaluates team and player performance using data and statistical analysis, helping inform decisions on player personnel and on-ice… pic.twitter.com/7PB6jMaURo
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 13, 2026
We presented Steve Carroll with a golden microphone and a custom painting to commemorate his incredible career, as he calls his last game tonight.
We love you, Steve! 🧡#FlyTogether | @DucksStream pic.twitter.com/PXfRjQLPFP
— x – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 13, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Sharks add pick?
The Grundstrom trade conditions resolved; Sharks get the CBJ 6th rounder. Not exactly headline worthy but it’s a slow day.
its … something!!
They need to give that kid the keys to the city because his next contract has already paid for itself in revenue.
$17mil x 7 would be a win for the Sharks.
Celebrini is represented by Pat Brisson, who also represents Crosby, McKinnon, the Hughes brothers, etc. His track record doesn’t really show him pushing his clients toward anything in particular. So what kind of contract Celebrini wants will probably depend on how happy he is here. If we’ve learned anything about NHL players, the most dominant factor is you have to convince them they can win a Stanley Cup here.
Brisson was also the agent for John Tavares — who apparently took less $$ to go to Toronto.
He can still sign for 8, he’s grandfathered in.
It’s probably a CBA no-no, but might it be better to pay Celebrini more on a shorter contact while the Sharks have oodles of cap space, with hopes/gentleman’s agreement that he doesn’t go too much higher on the next contact when the Sharks are (hopefully) a contending team at the cap?
Getting a tiny bit antsy about Pohlkamp. Doubtful he signs for 1 game. Though I’d burn an ELC year if that’s what he wanted. He’s 22 and while there might be a detour to the ‘Cuda for a bit, he’s NHL ready or very close to it. 2 years to RFA status is fine.
Not sure just how injured he is, but I’d feel better if he gets signed. His d-partner at Denver, a free agent, signed with CBJ yesterday.
Pohlkamp’s ELC will be two years not three as he is 22, so if they sign him for a game he’ll have one year left on his ELC.
I think it’s most likely signs an ATO so he can heal and possibly play for the Cuda in their playoff run starting this weekend.
They are in desperate need of defensemen right now and he can sign his ELC before next season and he’ll have the two years.
It’s going to be interesting to see what they do for sure.
thanks for clarifying.
To me, its whatever he wants, he gets. If he wants the ATO and time with the ‘Cuda to pursue another championship, I’m good. If he wants to burn a year off the ELC so he’s an RFA come July 2027, I’m good with that, too.
That said, he might be better off signing a deal 2 years out instead of 1, as he might be better in his second NHL compared to his rookie season — and get more $$ in that deal.
Are you really worried about a late 4th round undersized poor skating defenseman’s entry level contract and when he will have Mike Grier bent over a barrel? You must know something 32 other teams didn’t know ffs
I mean sure. He had 18 goals and the last time a d-men had more than 18 goals in the NCAA was 23 years ago. So sure, talk about other stuff — not what he’s actually done on the ice. So yeah, whatever. I have no idea why your invoking 32 other teams. He’s a Sharks draft pick. As for bending GMMG over a barrel, there’s not a ton to negotiate, just a couple paths. Pohlkamp has an alternative, however unlikely. He can return to Denver, play one more season and wait until he becomes a free agent (Aug 2027).… Read more »
20×25 is reasonable
I wonder how much Celebrini is into numerology. The Sharks should let him dictate the terms, and he can just say any amount of money for any amount of years. 7.1×3? Sure! 17×7? Sure! 71 million over 5 years? Sure!
Don’t ever let this player go!!!
and potentially join toronto or edmonton, there are other pieces needed as well
You’re a bummer! But you bring up an interesting idea for an article: How to avoid becoming Toronto or Edmonton.
And of course there are other pieces needed as well. Signing Celebrini is going to help with making the Sharks a destination for free agents and waiving NMCs.
exactly, and they will want a cut. if mcdavid is any indication, 17.5 x 7
In today’s draft-related games Ducks vs Wild. A Ducks win pushes EDM into 3rd in the Pacific. VGS 2pts ahead of EDM, while ANA is 1 pts behind; their game in hand in progress. End of the night, each team will have 1 game left. EDM does hold the tie break StL plays the Pens, an StL win makes it possible for them to pass the Sharks in the standing while an StL loss makes it unlikely. WPG with the same record as StL, so its similar. Albeit the Sharks play the Jets so its more realistic for the Jets… Read more »
Not great
WPG loses in regulation
ANA loses in regulation
StL wins