SJHN Daily: What Will Celebrini’s Next Contract Look Like? Sharks Add Pick

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has a big-time contract coming his way when his ELC is up at the end of his third season.

The Athletic surveyed more than 20 NHL agents who represent hundreds of NHL players on nine key questions, including what Celebrini’s next contract could like.

They saw Celebrini’s deal in a very different tier compared to fellow young star Connor Bedard. And the scouts see Celebrini’s contract being massive and anywhere from $10 million to $20 million depending on the term of the contract.

“If he’s going to go very short-term, it’ll be $10 to $12 (million),” one scout told The Athletic. “If he’s going to give up term, it’ll be in the $12 to $15 (million). If he really wants to push, it could be $17 (million).”

With the rising salary cap in coming years in the NHL, scouts see shorter terms as being more likely.

No matter what Celebrini’s next contract sits at, the scouts see it – along with Bedard’s – resetting the market for second contracts for players.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Luca Cagnoni is getting a chance on the Sharks’ top power play unit.

The San Jose Sharks haven’t played well in their last three losses.

And they’re now officially out of the playoffs, but the San Jose Sharks did snap a 15-game losing streak against the Nashville Predators.

Sheng Peng’s San Jose Sharks year-end awards ballot.

How can Luca Cagnoni improve defensively?

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil showed Will Stephens from Trailer Park Sports Network around SAP Center.

The San Jose Sharks may have faded at the end of the year, but the future is bright.

Macklin Celebrini fits the Steph Curry mold.

Eric Pohlkamp is an NCAA champion, what’s next for the San Jose Sharks prospect?

David Carle confirms Eric Pohlkamp (Sharks) has been dealing with a hand and foot injury. Clearly not himself this week. "He laid everything on the line." Carle believes he's not just going to make the NHL but that he has shown through his growth that he's going to stay there. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) April 12, 2026

Drafted players in the portal this AM: Miguel Marques (Maine), NSH

Filip Nordberg (Merrimack), OTT – hearing ASU possibly

Owen Mehlenbacher (UMass), DET

Luke Coughlin (Maine), FLA

Nick Van Tassell (UMass), OTT

Matthew Mayich (Clarkson), STL — hearing possibly ASU

James… — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) April 13, 2026

Might be our favorite signs of the night. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Im0mc4XGce — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 12, 2026

With the #LetsGoFlyers officially clinching a spot in the playoffs, the conditions on the Ryan Ellis for Carl Grundstrom trade are now resolved. PHI transfers CBJ '26 6th to #TheFutureIsTealhttps://t.co/SqWgwdpLsZ — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 14, 2026

Around the NHL…

The Pittsburgh Penguins gave Alex Ovechkin a sendoff.

Jared Bednar has facial fractures and a corneal abrasion after getting hit with a puck on Saturday.

Jonathan Quick announced his retirement.

Victor Eklund is going to make his NHL debut.

James Hagens had a strong Boston Bruins debut.

How can the Detroit Red Wings learn to finish?

Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage will remain in the NCAA for another year.

Five NHL goaltending prospects who dominated this year in the AHL.

The game might have ended, but the hockey never stops in the Ovechkin household 😂 (🎥: IG/nastyashubskaya) pic.twitter.com/SsdAnLbP4X — NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2026

This week’s Women in Hockey presented by @CanadianTire spotlights Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Research & Development Analyst, Jill Reiner. Reiner evaluates team and player performance using data and statistical analysis, helping inform decisions on player personnel and on-ice… pic.twitter.com/7PB6jMaURo — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 13, 2026