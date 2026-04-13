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Sharks Recall Cagnoni, Scouts on How He Can Improve Defensively (+)

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Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

NASHVILLE — The San Jose Sharks have recalled Luca Cagnoni.

Cagnoni is the San Jose Barracuda’s top-scoring defenseman with eight goals and 43 points in just 67 games this season.

Last year, the 21-year-old left-hander was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team, potting 16 goals and 52 points in 64 games. The 2023 fourth-round pick also made his San Jose Sharks debut, notching two assists in six contests.

We’ll see if Cagnoni can provide a jolt to a Sharks squad (and power play) that has pretty much fallen out of the Western Conference playoff race.

Chances are, Cagnoni will suit up for the San Jose Sharks at the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Three NHL scouts, none with the Sharks, shared their thoughts about Cagnoni’s season and future as an NHL’er.

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