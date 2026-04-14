Sharks Smash Losing Streak Against Preds With 3-2 Win

NASHVILLE — The San Jose Sharks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Igor Chernyshov and Macklin Celebrini (twice) scored, and the Sharks snapped Nashville’s dominance over them 3-2.

The last time that San Jose had beat Nashville was Nov. 2019, a 15-game losing streak.

Period 1

Can’t tell what happened in NZ, but Celebrini gets a step behind O’Reilly on backcheck, nifty no-look Stamkos backhand pass to front, big Nedeljkovic save, not how you want to start for San Jose Sharks.

6 in: Graf and company have a solid cycle, Toffoli gets a slot opportunity.

7 in: Celebrini forces a pass into the slot, intercepted, but Chernyshov alert, pickpockets the thief, backhand chance that Annunen eats up. Love that alertness.

8 left: Cagnoni, who had switched up high defensively, gets out on a 2-on-1 with Eklund, another big Annunen save. San Jose Sharks have played, all in all, some pretty good hockey to start. A little more direct and quicker than Preds so far tonight.

5 left: Josi walks down Broadway, everyone expects have to fire, and he hits Stamkos with a flip backhand pass. Not sure why Stamkos didn’t one-time it, maybe it wasn’t quite perfect, but catch-and-shoot allows Ned to set up for a huge save. Then Misa does some nice work coming up with the puck versus O’Reilly behind the net.

4 left: Ferraro jumps up on attack, entering Sherwood finds him, another Annunen stop.

3 left: Good team defense, Ferraro flies in on Barron trying to circle Sharks’ net, maybe recognizing that Barron is not in a familiar place, really good read. Barron had a half-step on Dickinson. Puck squirts to Haula in corner, and Wennberg erases him, moves it up to Sherwood for easy exit. (Sherwood telegraphs a pass to streaking Eklund up the middle, turnover, so not a great end to a strong sequence.)

Period 2

3 in: Eklund forced out of zone by Wood, don’t love that, but interestingly, he keeps possession through NZ, then fires it across his body to weak side open Sherwood for another Sharks entry. This is better than Eklund weakly keeping it in zone, trying to rim it, which is a decent chance for a turnover.

Stamkos penalty: That could’ve been more than a minor? Anyway, Cagnoni has a nice start to his run as Sharks’ PP1 quarterback here, not a lot doing from his linemates, but he does a good job with his touches, off the draw, clever backhand pass to Wennberg in slot, then later, hits a post.

Chernyshov goal: Right when the power play about to end! I thought Eklund’s pass was too soft and telegraphed, but Chernyshov still able to one-time it home. Started with a nifty Eklund entry.

That's the first Chernyshov NHL goal assisted by Misa, the first of many! — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 14, 2026

6 left: Dickinson does nice job evading Evangelista forecheck pressure.

4 left: Gorgeous Dickinson stretch pass to Sherwood, partial break for the Chief. Hard and accurate and on the tape, easy entry, love seeing that from Sam.

3 left: Cagnoni tested by L’Heureux, the 5-foot-11 forward goes hard to the paint, able to get a backhand shot on goal. That might be a good barometer for Cagnoni defensively in the future, the bar of a play that you’d like him to kill from an aggressive and still strong attacker in L’Heureux, but obviously no Tom Wilson. This chance was off a badly telegraphed Misa pass on entry, he was trying to hit late speed, but smelled out a mile away by Preds.

2 left: Desharnais and Marchessault get into a fierce battle along the wall, love it. Marchessault gives no quarter. I wonder if they know each other well, both being French-Canadian? I’d watch a cage match between the two haha. Vinny is tough, but you know Marchessault is scrappy as hell.

Period 3

Fourth line has had a solid game, too. Gaudette adding that offensive spark, dangerous shot there. The games he got scratched, I kind of understood, insofar as that line wasn’t good in the games before he got scratched, and there has to be some pathway, I think, for Kurashev and Regenda and Dellandrea to get back into the line-up. But on the other hand, Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette has shown to be San Jose’s best overall fourth line this year, a marriage of identity, physicality, and some offense, and of course, not every game is going to be your very best.

1 in: Not sure how Orlov got all alone in front, but great chance, Annunen again. Both goalies have played well, but I think Annunen has faced the better chances.

Celebrini goal: Smith backcheck on I think Barron? Nice work. Chernyshov jumps on it, quick counterattack, 2-on-1 with Celebrini, and Celebrini’s not missing that. Like Remenda says, if you don’t get that shot off, you’re on Chernyshov for overpassing. But good job, real skill by Chernyshov, wait, get Annunen and defenseman moving toward you, that becomes a can’t miss for Celebrini. Sharks got a break, got an icing in their favor even though Nedeljkovic touched it. Quick whistle.

Ferraro penalty: Ferraro doesn’t like that call, and hey, Sharks kill it.

Evangelista goal: Great Perbix stretch pass, Evangelista breakaway. Great hockey from the Preds, bad from the Sharks. My pressbox seat mate Jeremy Gover and I jinxed it, we were saying how this would be Sharks’ first shutout this year and Ned’s last shutout was actually against Nashville for the Pens.

Celebrini goal: Aggressive Brunette ENG call backfires.

Evangelista goal: Hold on to your butts!