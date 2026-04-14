San Jose Sharks
Sharks Smash Losing Streak Against Preds With 3-2 Win
NASHVILLE — The San Jose Sharks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.
Igor Chernyshov and Macklin Celebrini (twice) scored, and the Sharks snapped Nashville’s dominance over them 3-2.
The last time that San Jose had beat Nashville was Nov. 2019, a 15-game losing streak.
Period 1
Can’t tell what happened in NZ, but Celebrini gets a step behind O’Reilly on backcheck, nifty no-look Stamkos backhand pass to front, big Nedeljkovic save, not how you want to start for San Jose Sharks.
6 in: Graf and company have a solid cycle, Toffoli gets a slot opportunity.
7 in: Celebrini forces a pass into the slot, intercepted, but Chernyshov alert, pickpockets the thief, backhand chance that Annunen eats up. Love that alertness.
8 left: Cagnoni, who had switched up high defensively, gets out on a 2-on-1 with Eklund, another big Annunen save. San Jose Sharks have played, all in all, some pretty good hockey to start. A little more direct and quicker than Preds so far tonight.
5 left: Josi walks down Broadway, everyone expects have to fire, and he hits Stamkos with a flip backhand pass. Not sure why Stamkos didn’t one-time it, maybe it wasn’t quite perfect, but catch-and-shoot allows Ned to set up for a huge save. Then Misa does some nice work coming up with the puck versus O’Reilly behind the net.
4 left: Ferraro jumps up on attack, entering Sherwood finds him, another Annunen stop.
3 left: Good team defense, Ferraro flies in on Barron trying to circle Sharks’ net, maybe recognizing that Barron is not in a familiar place, really good read. Barron had a half-step on Dickinson. Puck squirts to Haula in corner, and Wennberg erases him, moves it up to Sherwood for easy exit. (Sherwood telegraphs a pass to streaking Eklund up the middle, turnover, so not a great end to a strong sequence.)
Period 2
3 in: Eklund forced out of zone by Wood, don’t love that, but interestingly, he keeps possession through NZ, then fires it across his body to weak side open Sherwood for another Sharks entry. This is better than Eklund weakly keeping it in zone, trying to rim it, which is a decent chance for a turnover.
Stamkos penalty: That could’ve been more than a minor? Anyway, Cagnoni has a nice start to his run as Sharks’ PP1 quarterback here, not a lot doing from his linemates, but he does a good job with his touches, off the draw, clever backhand pass to Wennberg in slot, then later, hits a post.
Chernyshov goal: Right when the power play about to end! I thought Eklund’s pass was too soft and telegraphed, but Chernyshov still able to one-time it home. Started with a nifty Eklund entry.
That's the first Chernyshov NHL goal assisted by Misa, the first of many!
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 14, 2026
6 left: Dickinson does nice job evading Evangelista forecheck pressure.
4 left: Gorgeous Dickinson stretch pass to Sherwood, partial break for the Chief. Hard and accurate and on the tape, easy entry, love seeing that from Sam.
3 left: Cagnoni tested by L’Heureux, the 5-foot-11 forward goes hard to the paint, able to get a backhand shot on goal. That might be a good barometer for Cagnoni defensively in the future, the bar of a play that you’d like him to kill from an aggressive and still strong attacker in L’Heureux, but obviously no Tom Wilson. This chance was off a badly telegraphed Misa pass on entry, he was trying to hit late speed, but smelled out a mile away by Preds.
2 left: Desharnais and Marchessault get into a fierce battle along the wall, love it. Marchessault gives no quarter. I wonder if they know each other well, both being French-Canadian? I’d watch a cage match between the two haha. Vinny is tough, but you know Marchessault is scrappy as hell.
Period 3
Fourth line has had a solid game, too. Gaudette adding that offensive spark, dangerous shot there. The games he got scratched, I kind of understood, insofar as that line wasn’t good in the games before he got scratched, and there has to be some pathway, I think, for Kurashev and Regenda and Dellandrea to get back into the line-up. But on the other hand, Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette has shown to be San Jose’s best overall fourth line this year, a marriage of identity, physicality, and some offense, and of course, not every game is going to be your very best.
1 in: Not sure how Orlov got all alone in front, but great chance, Annunen again. Both goalies have played well, but I think Annunen has faced the better chances.
Celebrini goal: Smith backcheck on I think Barron? Nice work. Chernyshov jumps on it, quick counterattack, 2-on-1 with Celebrini, and Celebrini’s not missing that. Like Remenda says, if you don’t get that shot off, you’re on Chernyshov for overpassing. But good job, real skill by Chernyshov, wait, get Annunen and defenseman moving toward you, that becomes a can’t miss for Celebrini. Sharks got a break, got an icing in their favor even though Nedeljkovic touched it. Quick whistle.
Ferraro penalty: Ferraro doesn’t like that call, and hey, Sharks kill it.
Evangelista goal: Great Perbix stretch pass, Evangelista breakaway. Great hockey from the Preds, bad from the Sharks. My pressbox seat mate Jeremy Gover and I jinxed it, we were saying how this would be Sharks’ first shutout this year and Ned’s last shutout was actually against Nashville for the Pens.
Celebrini goal: Aggressive Brunette ENG call backfires.
Evangelista goal: Hold on to your butts!
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Gratifying win that demonstrated both team and individual player growth under relatively high stakes, particularly for our young core!
They came to play tonight, on the road and in an important game for both teams.
They looked great in all aspects of the game
Fairly safe to say that ……#thefutureisteal.
Good showing. It’s too small a sample size to say for sure, but Chernyshev is looking like a legit NHL scorer.
Sharks maybe got a little complacent after the empty netter. Not sure what was going on but Evangelista getting to park himself right in front Ned suggests maybe somebody (Orlov?) was not doing his job.
Cagnoni didn’t look exposed out there, so that’s good!
Thought he held his own quite well
Probably his best NHL game. Last season, he didn’t look NHL ready. Tonite he did.
I thought this as well. Way more comfortable. Only glaring issue was the guy who drove thru him to the net with 2 min to go in the 2nd. Gotta stop that guy from running over the goalie.
Not at all, but I was still hoping to see “tougher to play against” than last time. It’s clear that him and Mukh (still clueless why scratched) seem to have the ability to reliably make a legit first pass. He has great feel for the flow of a power play, I honestly wonder if we’d be in the playoffs if he had that job all year. Back to the original point, I wonder what Dan thinks of his game. Dan wasn’t McLaren but was definitely tough – seems like a mindset more than anything. I’d like to see Cags take… Read more »
Would love to see team finishing strong on the road. Great start tonight. Darn Kings probably clinch spot tonight.
As I type the Queens are up 3-0, so playoffs probably will not happen. With that, what a successful year it is for our boys in Teal. Many, including myself, predicted growth to about 30 wins this season, at 38 now and counting. 21 wins in the tank and the vibe there feels amazing. Need a few stud blue liners and this team will be amazing. Give these young guys a few years to grow and the sky is the limit.
The future (and present?) is teal.
Well, maybe not the present so much. But it was a very fun year
looking at Will Scouch’s draft rankings and lets just say, he’s on his own compared to most of what I’ve seen.
These are the d-men in the top30
Smits 5
Villenueve 6
Verhoeff 7
Gustafsson 8
Reid 9
Lin 19
Hakansson 21
Goljer 23
Carels 24
Bleyl 25
Piiparinen 29
Almost everyone else has Reid at the top. No Daxon Rudolph. Gustafsson much higher. Villeneuve much higher
Kings almost coughed it up, got as close as 4-3, but they win 5-3 and thus the Sharks playoff chances officially over
What did tonight’s win do to our draft position? 🙄
10th according to tankathon (they do pts %) https://www.tankathon.com/nhl Vegas about to get a win, EDM gets 1 pt VGS +12 (game isn’t over yet, but up 6-2 late in the 3rd so I gave them the W) EDM +10 ANA +10 If VGS gets 1 pt in their final game vs Seattle, EDM can’t win the division. If VGS loses in regulation, EDM only needs to beat VAN to tie and win the tiebreak. Alas, if ANA wins their final 2 games vs MIN, NSH), they can pass EDM. The lower EDM finishes, the better it could be for… Read more »
I don’t think it matters that much. If you look at that clump of defensemen from 2024 between 7 through 12, who really is the best? It’s not even totally clear Levshunov will be significantly better than that bunch in the long run.
I don’t know. I was all for Grier doing a full teardown. But now that we have the core for the future, would you really root for your team to lose? Players who lose on demand are not the sort of player who will win on demand.
Coaches and players in the modern NHL don’t “try” to lose. GM’s tank.
The coaches can allocate more playing time to lesser players. The GM can put more developing players on the roster and ask the coach to play them.
But every time a player hits the ice, they need to give full effort. Players should never tank.
Sure…now that the team is mathematically eliminated. Until then, a coach who is tanking before mathematical elimination is probably not going to have a lot of credibility with his players when he’s telling them to fight hard every shift next season. I think even when the team is mathematically eliminated, you have to pretty carefully calibrate that message.
“It’s okay to quit” is a hard message to apply selectively.
Correct.
If you have a chance, no matter how small, you commit to winning. You never want to instill a “OK to lose” element into the culture.
Good for the kings. They get a worse pick and get demoralized by the Avs. Next season they don’t even make the playoffs. ;P
Hate that I have to type this, but there’s still a chance for Edmonton to finish 8th, so we have to root for two more Kings wins and an Edmonton loss to the Canucks.
Yeah, that’s a team who’s tuning out the coach… lol
Good thing smith can pass because he sure can’t stay on his skates. This game is another data point that says you just keep working with Shak. There’s a very good defenseman in there, just gotta get him to believe it. Dickinson looked really good too.
Great growth this season. They weren’t eliminated until game 80. That’s massive progress. Games have been mostly fun to watch and having skin in the game makes the stretch run so much more compelling. Training camp can’t come soon enough.
My favorite thing about a game like this is that all the pants shitters crawl back into their port-a-pottys.
26+ years of hope springs eternal, to find that the sweetest things turn sourest by their deeds,
Lilies that fester smell far worse than weeds. No more excuses because bad luck is what hope breeds.
This is the glass half emptiest possible view. We’ve never had anyone like Celebrini before. Misa is the best sidekick the team has ever had. And the improvement over last year is already 32 pts. Are we knocking at the door of major cup run next year? Probably not, but it’s hard to see a better trend line. Just two years ago, the Sharks were one of the worst teams in NHL history. Now they are over hockey .500 The criticism of Warsofsky is particularly irksome to me. Imagine the great coach created in a lab somewhere and then try… Read more »
The criticism of Wario is utterly moronic. You have to be completely oblivious to the last 30+ years of coaching in the NHL to shit on what the guy has accomplished is year 2. Not to mention breaking a 100 year (?) drought at the worlds? It’s people who panic in a crisis doing all the complaining.
They weren’t supposed to be here. They weren’t winning the cup this season. But just maybe the player they draft helps them win one. You always talk about how you want to win so bad… there are no short cuts. Step down from your position as lead singer of Loded Diper. 😉
Why are we winning if we are supposed to be losing? The playoffs are over, better get some draft position.
What are you going to use that higher draft position for? Pick somebody who will throw games on demand?
I am a big advocate for the GM working the competitive cycle, teardown then rebuild. But are you even still a fan if you’re telling your players to start throwing games before they are even mathematically eliminated?
The higher they are the more value when Grier trades them for young defenders. 😉
No one is “throwing games”.
But you can play almost all the guys on the fringe of the roster. Gaudette, Regenda, Dellandrea, Goodrow, Ostapchuk, Kurashev, Reaves (if healthy). Maybe a few guys could use a game off to deal with whatever the’ve been playing thru.
Coaches don’t do that. They coach every game to win. That’s how you lose your job and end up a career assistant coach.
I can see giving some fringe guys a chance once you’re mathematically eliminated. Maybe you see something to develop next season. I don’t see that as tanking or loser mentality.
But otherwise I agree. For the sake of next season you really have to be careful about what message you are sending.
Once they’re eliminated all bets are off. That’s when you throw all the kids in. That’s why Cags is up.
Kinda thought maybe Bystedt would get a chance too, but the forward group just has too many bodies
I’m sure he’ll get a shot in camp if he’s still a Shark.
Yeah… now that the team is mathematically eliminated. But this win happened before Kings clinched.
Cmon man
I kind of love the Sharks having a big hand in eliminating the Preds 😂
Satisfying, ain’t it? 😁
Well, one of my speculations just went out the window. Pohlkamp’s teammate, d-man Boston Buckberger, signs with CBJ.
He would not have moved the needle for us. Massive. Talent. Upgrade. This is what the team needs. It’s why “oh just bring back Ferraro and Leddy” isn’t going to cut it. Get more talent on the ice. I really do support the high dollar shorter term idea for a guy like Raddysh. The Sharks have been employing the strategy for a couple years now with Wennberg and then Orlov (who deserves some slack because he’s had to play top pair minutes all year and that’s just not fair). But maybe 3/$30M brings Raddysh here, he realizes California is a… Read more »