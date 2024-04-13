Sharks Clinch Best Celebrini Odds, Lose 6-2 to Wild

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Minnesota Wild to SAP Center for Fan Appreciation Night.

Jan Rutta and Mario Ferraro scored, but the Sharks got blown out 6-2.

Period 1

Great glove save by Blackwood on Rossi to start.

Graf is $25,000 richer tonight. He has a five games played performance bonus in his contract this year haha.

Boldy goal: Blackwood did kick the rebound off to the side, but right to Boldy. Five minutes in, Blackwood has already faced nine shots.

Rutta goal: A blast, went off Wild player in front. Good job by Eklund to take, I think, Bogosian for a ride along the wall. Should watch again, just basic possession stuff that he’s doing consistently. Ferraro hits 20 points for the first time on the primary assist.

Longest points streaks, #SJSharks history:

Erik Karlsson (14 GP in 2022-23)

Rob Gaudreau (12 GP in 1992-93)

Jonathan Cheechoo (12 GP in 2005-06)

Todd Elik (11 GP in 1993-94)

>Mikael Granlund (11 GP in 2023-24)#HockeyTwitter #MINvsSJS — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) April 14, 2024

7 left: Good one-on-one battle win, Labanc over Shaw. Attaboy, Kevin. Likely his last home game with the San Jose Sharks.

6 left: Good effort by Bordeleau, on a less than ideal Ferraro pass, Bordeleau has to dive to get it, to touch it off to Studnicka for an easy exit, and a Studnicka and Bailey give-and-go chance.

Chisholm goal: Looks like a lot of traffic in front of Blackwood on that one. Should re-watch that Graf vs. Ohgren corner battle.

2 left: Looks like Labanc passed off his problem to Burroughs there? That’s one, Labanc needs to chance, I know, but dropping it off to your lone defenseman with a F1 close to him, and this d-man isn’t a one-on-one offensive player necessarily? Seems questionable.

Period 2

1 in: Not a great penalty by Bordeleau. A little too much defensive effort there!

Rossi penalty: Pressbox neighbor Michael Russo says that Sturm pinned Rossi’s stick under his arm and flew.

Graf is on PP1 with Granlund at the point, along with Zetterlund, Bordeleau, and Eklund.

9 left: Bailey turns the corner on Middleton, hard picked by Rutta, down the slot. UFA Bailey presents an interesting question for the San Jose Sharks this summer. Blessed with great size and speed. But 28, and not sure there’s too much more to his game than that. Think he has defensive lapses, maybe too many for a bottom-six guy. Does seem to be a great guy, good room guy, just happy to be here, and works hard. Maybe a little bit of a tweener? I question how hard he is to play against. But when he plays straight-line forecheck, he can be very effective. Consistency is a fair question.

6 left: Wallstedt stones Sturm. That line, including Labanc and Carpenter, have shown up tonight, credit to them.

Ohgren goal: And then that line lets in that goal to Ohgren. As I was saying! Anyway, good for Liam, first NHL goal.

Playing “Fast Car”, even the new version, with the Great Clips scoreboard montage, is, uh, a choice.

Ferraro goal: Granlund enters the zone slow, 2-on-2, he’s dangerous and Wild know it. Eklund jumps up, forces Wild to mke coverage decisions, and they fail, leaving Ferraro, stick cocked for an hour, alone in the high slot. Granlund just two points away from 60, Eklund’s 14th (6-8-14) in his last 12.

Kaprizov goal: Kaprizov from point, off Blackwood’s glove, off the goalie’s skate and in? Bizarre goal.

Kaprizov goal: His eighth point in three games against the San Jose Sharks this year.

Kaprizov has 8 points, 5-3-8, against #SJSharks in just three games. This one's not over yet either — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 14, 2024

Period 3

Johansson goal: He steps right in front of Burroughs, too easy tap-in. San Jose Sharks look ready for Cancun.

4 in: Ferraro shakes and bakes Kaprizov on the exit. That looked pretty. Wild hardly touching the Sharks tonight, it feels like, three recorded Minnesota hits after two periods, Sharks had 13. An inexact stat, but perhaps telling. Wild taking a night off in some ways and still taking it to the Sharks.

8 in: Thrun has the puck high, Sharks have some attack, Eklund low awaiting return feed…and Thrun slips. That kind of night for the Sharks.

San Jose Sharks will wrap the season with an 11-25-5 home record.