Celebrini Scores Twice, Video Coaches Save 2 Goals, But Sharks Still Lose 5-2

The San Jose Sharks host the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center.

Macklin Celebrini scored, but the Sharks lost 5-2.

Period 1

1 in: Zetterlund kills the play in the DZ after extended Wild possession. Sharks need more of that, but earlier, so they have the energy to get out on offense.

Bogosian goal: Looks like bad luck for Will Smith, was fighting Foligno for stick position, point shot goes off his skate.

6 in: Sharks can’t move puck out of the zone, can’t connect a couple passes, and have no forecheck so far. Definitely miss Walman at the moment. No shots so far, Wild have five and a goal.

8 in: Celebrini struggling with turnovers again so far. He did have a nice NZ effort to bother Boldy off the puck. Again, skating looks good.

9 in: Finally some forecheck. Initiated by some pretty NZ work by Smith, patience, finds Liljegren coming up center lane. Then NZ forecheck leads to Goodrow chance.

But that momentum blunted by Grundstrom penalty?

Good kill, and also some of the good and bad about Ferraro. I know, he’s polarizing. But watch how he dislodges Boldy from puck on PK, when Boldy’s back shows and he bobbles puck slightly, tell me he’s a bad defender. That was a lot of ground to cover when Boldy showed some vulnerability. Mario at his best. But he also had a chance to clear earlier, turned it over, maybe a beat more time to do so than he thought.

8 left: Grundstrom gets chance at end of penalty. Then Goodrow great backcheck to kill Wild counterattack.

7 left: Whoa that’s brilliant by Celebrini. Gets puck along the wall, in one motion, turns and whips pass perfectly to Toffoli in slot. Grade-A pass, Grade-A chance, Grade-A save by Fleury.

4 left: Gambit by Sturm on PK, would love to roll the tape with him there. Fleury has it, there’s a Sharks’ change going, the goalie attempts a long bomb to Kaprizov on opposite blueline. Sturm goes all out to meet Kaprizov and the puck instead of the arguably safer stay between Kaprizov and net. Kaprizov gets the puck and a step on Sturm, Sturm able to stay close so it’s just a shot from distance. So no harm, no foul. But just interested in his mental calculation there, no criticism. You have to be decisive there and he was.

1 left: Celebrini loses it along the wall coming out, but then takes the puck from Foligno in a puck battle. That’s impressive.

Period 2

Offsides goal: Nick Gialdini and Cody Ward strike again! Sharks needed that. Sleepy start to the period.

Then Toffoli draws a penalty off an outstanding Sharks rush, Granlund to Celebrini, Macklin commands time and space high, puts a pass into slot that forces penalty.

Love Celebrini on PP flank, just a shooting machine. Then he had a beaut entry, navigates through four Wild. Like many teens, looks better on the power play, but he was frankly great on the PP there.

Celebrini goal: Great exit pass by Thrun to initiate breakout, then Granlund gives it to Celebrini, who pushes the defense back. That’s what Mack can do. Then Celebrini with pass to Granlund, deflected, but Granlund able to corral and get it back to the unmarked rook.

Celebrini has dominated this period for Sharks, has four of their five shots, and set up the other shot (Toffoli) which drew a penalty.

Hartman goal: Ugh. Third line and Ferraro-Rutta can’t get it out. Kaprizov dominates the puck. Then Goodrow can’t tie up Hartman rolling down slot.

9 in: Quick shot through by Thompson. He has a gift for that.

Offside goal: Video team does it again! 2-for-2 in a night can’t be the norm. Again, Sharks needed it. It was a reversal of fortune, Sharks won OZ draw, Eklund had a chance blocked in slot (aside, wonder if there’s something to Eklund playing faster, feel like he’s not one to attempt too many blind shots, there’s a value to just getting it on net). Then maybe Thompson was slow to cover Hartman, but video superstars!

Worth sharing again! "They’re the best. It’s proven." Behind the scenes of #SJSharks' video coaches Nick Gialdini and Cody Ward's work: https://t.co/RSkozNv8CN — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 8, 2024

Boldy goal: But video coaches can’t stop that. Shot through Ferraro and Vanecek. Sharks’ PK had been on a good streak, over now.

6 left: Fantastic shift by San Jose Sharks’ top line. They’ve had a period. Among the highlights, Celebrini and incredible behind the back, between the legs high when Kaprizov might’ve thought he had him. Thompson also makes a slick move on Kaprizov and hits the post.

3 left: Wennberg with a great move in front of Fleury on the power play, stopped. Good pass by Celebrini.

Period 3

Older woman, is conscious, perhaps answering questions. All bandaged up and is walking off now with help, fans giving her a round of applause — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 8, 2024

Brodin goal: Ceci had the puck, but choose to reverse it to Ferraro, who wasn’t close, don’t think he expected it. Ferraro had to scamper to get it, he couldn’t. That’s one, a thought is to put it just on Ceci, but I wonder if his forwards were around and helping. Maybe they had leaked out too much.

Spurgeon penalty: Celebrini’s speed draws it, he’s going to get that call a lot over his career.

Celebrini goal: Ridiculous. Celebrini basically jukes Gaudreau like he’s playing playground basketball. Creating space for his shot. Then he cranks it past a future Hall of Famer, dead in the slot.