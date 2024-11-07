What’s Going On With Walman?

There are two things going on with Jake Walman this week, according to the San Jose Sharks.

On Nov. 5, Jake Walman was scratched for non-hockey reasons.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky declined to clarify what those reasons were, and we haven’t been able to ask Walman.

“No one is bigger than the team. We’re about the team, and getting better as an organization, our culture, our standards, is really all I can say to that,” Warsofsky said on Thursday.

Walman will again sit out on Thursday night, but this time because of injury.

In Jake Walman’s last appearance on Nov. 2, he suffered a shoulder injury when Brock Boeser caught him with an awkward hit. Walman finished the game under duress, and practiced Monday through Wednesday, but Warsofsky indicated that the injury worsened today.

Walman wasn’t made available to the media today because of this injury.

The San Jose Sharks bench boss said that Walman would’ve been a game-time decision anyway on Tuesday, even if he wasn’t being scratched for non-hockey reasons.

So up to speed now?

Anyway, let’s not jump to conclusions — we’ll find out more in the coming days.