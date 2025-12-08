SJHN Daily: Misa, Ravensbergen Invited to Canada’s World Juniors Camp

Michael Misa should play in the World Junior Championships.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2025 second-overall pick is currently on an AHL conditioning loan with the Barracuda. It looks like that loan is going to lead directly to the WJCs and not the NHL.

The 18-year-old center had a goal and two assists in seven Sharks games before his Nov. 5 right ankle injury.

Yesterday, Cam Robinson reported that Misa should be loaned to Team Canada for the tournament.

The Canadian WJC training camp roster will be announced tomorrow, but I'm told Michael Misa, Harrison Brunicke, and Ben Kindel are expected to be loaned from the NHL Additionally, 2026-eligibles, Carson Carels and Keaton Verhoeff will be included — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) December 7, 2025

Last year, Misa was passed over by Team Canada- who were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Misa will be one of few players at the tournament with NHL experience and should slot into the team’s top-six forward group.

“I think what’s happened with Canada the last couple of years is not like us,” Michael Misa said last week on the possibility of joining Canada for the tournament. “If I do get the chance to help them out, it’ll be fun.”

2025 No. 30 pick Josh Ravensbergen is also going to camp, which begins on Dec. 12:

Canada's training camp roster for the 2026 #WorldJuniors. pic.twitter.com/yCRELcoHyT — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) December 8, 2025

The actual tournament begins on Dec. 26 in Minneapolis: Misa is expected to make the team, while Ravensbergen will have to fight for his spot.

Defenseman Sam Dickinson could also be a post-camp addition to the roster.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Sidney Crosby compliments Macklin Celebrini.

Ryan Warsofsky speaks candidly on John Klingberg.

Shakir Mukhamadullin scratched for third consecutive game. Also, why split up Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith on the power play?

Alex Nedeljkovic saves 29-of-30 in win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Celebrini tied with Connor McDavid in assists so far this season.

Making an impact on and off the ice🩵 The guys spent some time with Cultivating Literacy to help build reading kits for families with young readers. These kits help encourage younger generations about the joys of reading through interactive and fun elements. #BeyondTheReef… pic.twitter.com/wjeSHqiz4P — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 7, 2025

Where does Celebrini rank among top NHL centers?

AROUND THE NHL…

Evgeni Malkin is out with an injury.

Jim Montgomery reflects on time with Boston Bruins.

Craig Smith announces his retirement.

NBC releases Team USA Olympic promo.

Jon Hamm wasn't prepared for what USA Hockey calls the biggest prize of all. 👀 The #WinterOlympics begin February 6 on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/wQp5oqs1Tt — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) December 8, 2025

After recent success, the Florida Panthers have good vibes again.

Mackenzie Blackwood makes key penalty shot save.

Cal Ritchie scores crazy between-the-legs goal.

The Anaheim Ducks crush the Chicago Blackhawks 7-1.

The Detroit Red Wings finally getting depth scoring.

The Calgary Hitmen collected over 26,000 stuffed animals at their Teddy Bear Toss.