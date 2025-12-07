SJHN Daily: Crosby Says Celebrini “Incredible”, Misa Back in Action, Teddy Bear Toss Goal

“He’s definitely proved he’s one of the best in the league.”

That’s high praise from a modern legend of the game, as Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby spoke about San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini today.

“He’s been incredible. Consistent, good at both ends of the ice,” Crosby said. “He’s doing everything that he can to possibly give himself a chance [to make the Canadian Olympic Team.]

Celebrini has had a phenomenal sophomore season with the San Jose Sharks so far, scoring 14 goals and totaling 40 points in his first 29 games.

Celebrini is currently set to play his 100th career NHL game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, and he already has 103 career points.

Crosby’s full comments can be found at SJHN’s Instagram account. Sheng asked Crosby what he’s learned about Celebrini over the last year of getting to know him, plus his thoughts about Macklin’s golf game:

