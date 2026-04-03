San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: Not Time To Get Picky…Yet
The San Jose Sharks are back in a playoff spot.
It’s their first time since Mar. 14, after a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, their fourth-straight win.
The Sharks are now tied with the Nashville Predators with 79 points, but San Jose has a game in hand.
There are two ways that I look at this triumph.
Credit, of course, to the San Jose Sharks for how they manhandled a sleepy Maple Leafs squad, clearly playing out the string. Toronto looked like a team that had just fired their GM and were playing for a potential lame duck coach. At times, in a clear role reversal from recent history, Team Teal was varsity and the Blue and White was JV.
This also, however, felt like a learning lesson for the Sharks.
This was a game, honestly, that should’ve never been in question late, and was, until Adam Gaudette potted an empty netter. The Leafs looked that zonked out. This was a game that a superior opponent, after San Jose took a 2-0 first period lead, could’ve come back from.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky certainly saw room for improvement, the type that you hope to see from the Sharks as they become a championship-caliber side.
“Just managing the pucks through the neutral zone would be one [improvement],” Warsofsky said.
An immature team does not value the puck as much as it should. Also?
“Having an awareness of we played back-to-back, we want to get four lines rolling. We want to have short shifts and roll them over,” Warsofsky said. “There’s moments, when we get stuck out there, and longer shifts is where we get in trouble.”
The power play also wasn’t the hammer that it could be.
The Sharks, frankly, may not be deep and experienced enough to put their foot, consistently, on an opponent’s throat yet.
But it would behoove them to learn quick, with the Predators coming to SAP Center this Saturday.
Two-time Stanley Cup winner Barclay Goodrow saw it another way, focusing on the positive, which makes sense too.
“We won the game 4-1. A win’s a win, it’s two points,” Goodrow said. “It’s hard enough to get a win in this league, especially this time of year. We’re not getting picky.”
At this point last year, the Sharks had 50 points and were 39 points out of the second wild card spot. San Jose is a staggering 29 points ahead of last year’s pace, but of course, they’re still far away from a championship standard. Maybe that’s when how you win really counts.
The San Jose Sharks are getting there. And they’re one significant step on the way, according to their leader.
“The group in there believes in it. We can write about it and we can talk about it all we want. But when someone believes in something and they believe in each other, that’s when you make moves, that’s when you make strides, and that’s where you see a lot of success come from,” Warsofsky said. “That group is extremely coachable. They’re great, great human beings. They’re great guys, a high character, and they care about one another. That’s what’s so powerful.”
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on Ostapchuk tonight: "He just gets better and better. He's a big man that can skate. The play he makes at the end of the game, probably not a lot of people notice, but he goes through that guy on the wall, wins the puck on the wall. Ices the game. Did a really good…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 3, 2026
William Eklund
Eklund, on his late third period shot block: "That's the sort of thing we got to do here. I think everybody knows when it's time to lay the body on the line, you gotta do it. It was my time."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 3, 2026
Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow
Goodrow, on how the San Jose Sharks have bounced back from their recent six-game losing streak:
It’s a testament to the character in the room, the maturity that we’ve shown throughout this year, to bounce back, realize what we have to do to turn it around.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Fuck yeah
Well stated!
Great win. Toronto mostly dominated from early in the second onward but they gutted out a win, their second with Celebrini going pointless. I suspect that has more to do with tired legs since it’s their 3rd game in 4 nights rather than any immaturity in their game. Those first two were brutal against tough conference opponents.
No shade on Celebrini, but I love when the other guys are putting up the points and not relying on him for goals.
Why would you preface this with your shade comment? This is what people have been harping on, this spreading out of the scoring.
Hi, I’m new here. Nice to meet you.
I thought that if I simply said, “I’m so glad to see other people scoring!” someone would decide I was hating on Mack and hoping he doesn’t reach whatever record he breaks next.
One thing I’ve learned over the years is that comment sections always have someone looking to find nefarious intent in others.
Nah, we wouldn’t have thought that. Probably would have been one of the most upvoted comments in the history of the site.🤣
Yeah it’s beautiful to see!! I’m excited to see that Wennberg, Ostapchuk, and Gaudette have all hit their stride at the same time. My hope is that we develop a rotating cast of depth scoring that compliments Celebrini’s ever present MVP capabilities.
So Sharks are winning with the power of friendship. Love it. I’m jonesing for some playoffs guys, when the boys are all skating and working hard out there they make some stuff happen. I’d love to see it in a playoff series.
To win a playoff series as a huge underdog you have to have a brilliant plan and strategy and stick with the plan, and everyone has to buy in. Example being if we play Colorado match Chuck up against Maker ever chance you get because he’s a great skater and tell him to just hound him everywhere, terrorize him with hard hits and drag him into scrums relentlessly for the whole series, get under his skin. I don’t know if Warso has the coaching chops yet to have a great plan. Daryl Sutter employed a similar plan against Pronger with… Read more »
I think you’re spot on, and we don’t yet know how Warso will be in the playoffs. However, my hunch is that we’ll be pleasantly surprised how much Warso has that hard matchup philosophy in him. Warso has spoken about how he sees Tortarella as a mentor, and has reached out to him for career advice.
I harp on this because we haven’t seen playoff Warso yet, as it’ll be his first NHL playoff series. I think he’ll look at how his mentor, Obi Wan Tortarella, is known to utilize direct, one-on-one, and often rigid defensive matchups in the playoffs.
dude… I had the exact same thought about Lowry. I was thinking maybe need to either try Sherwood or UpChuck on Celes line for a playoff series to really cause some physical pain. But yeah I think Wario has the coaching chops. I don’t know how many times I have to tell you this, but go look at his coaching résumé. He is known how to get his team to win the last game of the playoffs multiple times at multiple levels. Now, whether he has the horses to do that at the moment is very much up for debate.… Read more »
We’ll see because Chuck should definitely switch spots with Eklund in the top 6 if we’re using a merit based approach. It’s not all about draft position and status. Chuck could be a really key player on a top line with big minutes using his speed and athleticism to cause havoc but Warso has him pigeon holed.
Again, I think you’re naïve if you think they’re setting the lines based on draft position. I think Ekys in the top six because of his offensive creativity and his elusiveness. I think his shot sucks and his passing can be off quite a bit, but I think he’s still useful for the moment. I’d have to look harder at the roster, but yeah, since you have Delly back, I would put him at 4C and move upChuck up. Not sure you can put him on the first line but at least by next season I think you have to… Read more »
lol you are thinking of playing 82 games and who will put up the most points, I’m thinking of winning 16 games and who has the tools to be a force in that war.
I’m being a realist. You have tunnel vision for guys who hit. Realistically Chucky ain’t moving to the top 6 this season and likely never. Playoffs or not.
I think that Marco Sturm has that award wrapped up.
Nope. Not sure he’s even a finalist.
Just had to share this nugget on the Kings from the Athletic power rankings today because it warmed my cockles… Goddamn I hate the Kings
I actually wish Sharks had taken Brandt Clark, no disrespect to Eklund.
But yeah, this is the problem of the “quick retool” and never being willing to do a full teardown and rebuild. Sometimes you just stay in the mushy middle.
Agreed. Wasn’t there a couple defenders they could have grabbed other than Eklund? That’s what happened with DWjr in charge. If dad was still running it, they would’ve taken somebody with some size.
Is jr still working for Seattle? Shocking if he is
Oh jeez I didn’t know he was even employed in the league still.
I’ve heard this more than once, but why do we hate the Kings? Other than division rivalry?
For me personally, it’s Dustin Brown. Which is also the case for most Sharks fans because he wrecked Tomas Hertl. But I wasn’t even paying attention to the team by then. I hated Brown before that just for being the most shameless diver I’ve ever seen.
I saw that guy just throw himself into the boards from several feet away when an opposing player was just near him. Just one egregious example, he flopped all game long every game.
Al is making me agree with him again, because Dustin Brown can sit on a grenade. But it goes a lot further. At a basic level, there’s a geographic rivalry with NorCal-SoCal. The Sharks’ top teams also overlapped with the Kings’ Cups, which was annoying, too. They also have bandwagon fans, just look at their crappy attendance nowadays.
I don’t need a reason to hate the Kings. If hating the Kings is wrong, I don’t wanna be right.
Not to be a parade follower, but I feel ok hating the Kings now too. LOL
It’s also fun and catchy to chant “Beat! L! A!
Youtube showed me at least three players he took knees out on and headbutting Logan Couture for free. What a nice fellow….
The Shark Fan in me still harbors resentment towards Brown for what he did to my favorite Shark at the time.
But in general a creature like Brown is not worth my hate.
That’s a good one but even Gretzky was a diver. He used to do the same thing when he was at the net. One broadcast, they replayed it in slow motion every chance they got during that game.
Don’t forget the Aholee goalie, Jonathan Quick, The original jerk Binnington goalie before Binnington!!! But Brown has to be public enemy no. 1 for Shark fans!
Lots of good points already made, but I’ll go ahead and add that for a modern-day reason to hate the Kings, you can safely hate any team that Corey Perry plays for.
To answer your follow-up question of “What? Why, what’s wrong with Corey Perry?”, the answer is complicated but boils down to “Everything”.
I typed his name into Youtube and the first option said “Corey Perry being a jackass”
They reverse swept the sharks. The worst humiliation you can suffer as a hockey team. When that happened I was watching with four friends who were all Kings fans. We were watching all the games after our beer league games every night getting together. We stopped watching together after the second Kings win. Luckily I’m not the type to like dunk on them when the sharks were up 3-0 so when I saw them after it was over, they didn’t shit on me about it. It was more like pity and I think that might’ve been worse. just read the… Read more »
I think it’s because the 3-0 comeback isn’t something the Kings did to the Sharks. The only ones to blame are the Sharks. Like you said, it’s a humiliation, not an attack suffered.
Yeah, it really turned on the Vlasic injury because he was absolutely dominant the first three games, shutting down Kopitar and the other scorers.
The reverse sweep was brutal.
Of course, the Kings did win the Cup, they were a really good team.
But mostly, the Sharks had 3 important players dealing with stuff. Hertl’s knee wasn’t right, he returned just before the playoffs. Boyle wasn’t right, he’d come back from his nasty concussion quickly, later admitted he had all kinds of symptoms for months after that cheap hit. And Vlasic was injured early in game 6 and missed the rest of that game and game 7.
Those were 3 very important players. All diminished by dirty plays
Oh yeah, I fully believe that almost every sharks playoff failure has been due to injuries.
i thought Vlasic was injured in game 4?
A few months after that game 7, I went back and watched game seven again and Pavelski was dealing with like a separated, shoulder or something too, and couldn’t shoot. But Joe Thornton set up probably 20 grade a scoring chances that guys didn’t finish on. He was an absolute monster in that game, but everyone just looked at him like he failed the team. It was a brutal mischaracterization of him as a player.
All the reasons everyone has already listed, but most importantly
Team is resilient. 3 times this year with 5 game losing streaks. Never thought they would hit 80 points this season.Dont know if they can continue down the stretch. Just want them to finish strong with good hockey.
This was a great game for the team. Depth comes through and is involved with everything. If they make the playoffs every one will be needed to play their best. Good win and ice time with balance is what they need now with the crazy schedule.
Its not a perfect metric, but one way to look at a team is viewing their opponents as top tier, middle tier and lower tier. And then look at home vs away. Great teams beat other top tier teams on the road. The worst teams don’t beat other lower tier teams even at home. In this win streak, the Sharks have taken on 3 middle tier teams (StL, CBJ, ANA) and one bad team in Toronto. They’ve checked several boxes in this win streak, beating a middle tier team on the road, 2 middle tier teams at home and a… Read more »
If you count recent trends, Columbus and St Louis were playing like more than middle tier teams. Anaheim has been pretty good the last month, too. And Toronto had the same number of points as the Sharks before last night.
They are beating teams they need to beat, and tomorrow night is basically a must win for both teams. It’ll be great playoff experience.
Why Zeke, you almost sound optimistic.😀
I still want the team to miss the playoffs because that’s their best chance to get the high-end defenseman the team needs. But the win streak is impressive and the team’s objective is to make the playoffs.
Two things can be true at once.
Yeah, I get it. I still think they’re gonna have to trade for their contender number one defenseman because of the adjusted timeline due to Celes dominance. They just don’t have time to wait for a 2026 draft pick to develop into an effective NHL player. honestly, if I’m GMMG, I would trade both first round draft picks for a 21 or 22-year-old defenseman who projects to be a franchise number one. I’m not sure who that is or who would make that trade, but I would give up a lot for that player this summer. Bystedt, musty, Eklund, the… Read more »
Strange thing to me is that Becher tweeted out on Feb 20 that nearly every Sharks game after the Olympic break was already sold out. After that I checked a couple games right after the break and it was true for those. I didn’t look at the whole year, but it had me feeling pretty good I could sell my tickets for a decent price if demand was like that. A week or two ago I checked because tickets were not selling, and saw that for the games this week just completed there were TONS of seats unsold. Unsold, not… Read more »
The Sharks ended the Breakaway Pass for April, too, so all the people who were part of that aren’t coming to the arena either. Hopefully Saturday’s monster against Nashville will sell out, but the Sharks are asking $218 for lower bowl tickets, I noticed. So we shall see
Graf at 20 goals. All even strength
Even strength goal + short-handed goal scoring
Macklin 33
Graf 20
Smith 14
Gaudette 14
Toffoli 12
Eklund 10
Wennberg 9
Kurashev 7
Mukh was hashed over quite a bit but looking at this list, FFS why wasn’t Gaudette in the lineup more?
He struggled with some nagging injuries for a while in the middle of the season.
Will agree there was a lot of not-so-good hockey from both sides tonight. I do pin some of it on the ice. When it’s warm and humid enough, Sharks ice is generally horrific.
Bring a dehumidifier with you next time you go to the game. Be the change!
Imo, Ostapchuk has mostly supplanted himself as the 4th line center of the future. Depending on who they put on his wing, the sharks can have 4 lines that can all do damage in the coming years with the development pipeline as it is.
Chuk’s speed surprises me every game.
No doubt. Loving that trade more every game. I remember the Sharks were constantly trying to trade for a competent 3 and 4C each deadline for the contending teams. Having it solved for a decade before you’re even a playoff team is some pretty 4D chess from GMMG.
I am on record loving that trade from the first second because I just didn’t see Zetterlund as that unique or high end a piece. Where would he fit in on the 4 lines the team is throwing out there now?
Yup, me too. Zetts just wasn’t a factor in way too many games despite his deployment in the type 6. Just look at how noticeable Graf is when he gets top 6 time.
4th line? He’s a 6’4” 22 year old who likes to fight, is a 90th percentile skater, was an early 2nd round pick and played for Canada in the WJC. He’s a better prospect than William Eklund imo. I don’t think 8 minutes a night on the 4th line is his ceiling. If I’m misinterpreting your point and your saying you think he’s far more valuable than a 4th line center than I agree lol. I don’t know what supplanted means in this context.
So interesting that you mentioned Dave Lowry above and Sutter’s use of him to shut down Pronger, given that GMMG acquired Ostapchuk with the hope that he would develop into another Adam Lowry! Even if Ostapchuk has the straight line speed to keep up with Makar, you couldn’t hard match them because Makar would dance him to the moon. If you wanted to hard match a winger to shut down Makar, I hate to tell you this, but Eklund has the edges and quickness to best do that job! (Well, obviously Celebrini would be even better, but you wouldn’t want… Read more »
he didn’t use Pie to shut down Pronger in our D zone he put him I between Owen Nolan and Vinny Damphouse to occupy prongs and keep a consistent thorn in his side and off of our top players in the o zone. It was a master class in strategy. prongs was the Noris trophy winner and possibly heart trophy D man if I remember correctly. It’s apples and oranges I was just trying to say to shock the world you have to have a great plan. And it’s hard to imagine Eky pounding the daylights in the corner over… Read more »
Lowry played wing. Damphouse was always the center until he played with Party on that run to the conference finals after Nolan was traded. Wilson was the coach at that point.
Yes Pronger was MVP and Norris that season and the Blues won the presidents trophy.
Wenny is the guy you match against a skater like Makar. Has the edge work, the size and length.
You’re being outraged for not reason. Chucky is on the 4th line right now. Not unreasonable to think that’s where he’s staying with the 3 guys ahead of him.
You mean the Sharks might soon be rolling 4 effective, dangerous lines? Oh, the horror!
It’ll be awesome for a change. Might be the best group of centers in the NHL by next season.
You’re right I used supplanted incorrectly. Comparing Eky and Chuk seems odd. Two entirely different players.
I agree 4th C isn’t his ceiling but I imagine Chuk being a high-end 4th C on a cup run where 1-3C are covered by Celly, Misa, Smith. 4th line earning more minutes than your average bottom line, and the Sharks are just rolling lines, dominating, lifting the Cup.
you meant to use “cemented”
You’re right, I used supplanted incorrectly.
I was saying his ceiling is higher than a 4C, slightly. I imagine him firmly at 4C with Celly, Misa and Smith manning the other lines. Chuk would get the 4th line more minutes than your typical bottom line.
The Sharks would just roll line after line, dominating their way to a Cup.
Sharks laid a egg in 1st against predators.. ugggh.. They have our number over the years