Warsofsky Speaks Honestly About Klingberg (+)

DALLAS — What the highest, but still realistic ceiling for the San Jose Sharks’ power play right now?

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky still believes that it’s John Klingberg running it.

The 33-year-old Klingberg, however, has had a difficult debut campaign in teal.

Coming off persistent hip issues over the last half-decade, the Sharks inked the Klingberg to a one-year, $4 million contract over the summer, after a solid, albeit sheltered showing with the Edmonton Oilers in their recent Stanley Cup Final run.

The San Jose Sharks were hoping that the now-healthy Klingberg could re-capture some of the form that made him one of the most feared offensive blueliners in the NHL in his 20’s. From 2014 to 2022, Klingberg was seventh among all defensemen with 0.68 Points Per Game.

Klingberg has struggled though in his return to the top power play quarterback job. Beset by costly turnovers and demoted from PP1 on multiple occasions, Klingberg has just two goals and seven points in 20 appearances.

But in Saturday’s practice, Klingberg was on top of PP1 once again.

Is Warsofsky trying to squeeze water from a stone? The San Jose Sharks bench boss spoke honestly about what he’s hoping to get out of Klingberg, and why the veteran d-man keeps getting chance after chance.

So what’s Warsofsky hope for from Klingberg? How are they trying to get him to change his game?

Remember, we’re talking about realistic solutions: The organization clearly doesn’t see 19-year-old Sam Dickinson or AHL star Luca Cagnoni or the also struggling Shakir Mukhamadullin as ready to take over the reins on the man advantage just yet. Otherwise, they’d already be given that task.

Dmitry Orlov has run the power play with mixed results this season, and historically, he’s a PP2 QB at best.