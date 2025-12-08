Klingberg Strikes Back, 3 Points for Celebrini, Sharks Beat Canes 4-1

The San Jose Sharks visit Lenovo Center to take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Collin Graf and John Klingberg and Alex Wennberg and Macklin Celebrini scored, and the Sharks won 4-1.

Period 1

Graf goal: Whoa, what a pass from Celebrini. I mean, what a pass. Sandwiched by two Canes in high slot, presence of mind to put it exactly where he wants in blue paint for Graf. That honestly might’ve been Macklin’s best goal-scoring pass of the season so far.

San Jose Sharks with jump tonight, Kurashev with a spirited backcheck.

5 in: Tough Leddy turnover, he had a step on the puck retrieval, but he’s slow and Ehlers grabs it. Last pod, I mentioned a couple scouts told me that they thought he had lost a step.

Klingberg-Celebrini-Eklund-Toffoli-Wennberg is PP1. Klingberg makes a nice bounce pass when pressured high. It’s a good start for the refreshed PP1. Orlov-Smith-Skinner-Kurashev-Graf follow. Decent momentum from both groups.

10 in: Smith loses it on exit, but Celebrini right there to jump on Svechnikov to steal it. Like the two-way effort and compete from Sharks tonight.

Staal goal: That looked like a high touch from the rear angle they showed, but they’re counting it. Nice PP tip then. Sharks have played a solid period, so time to re-focus.

3 left: Eklund, Kurashev, Dellandrea on top of action there, forechecking, playing inside.

Ferraro penalty: Gut check time for Sharks, period to be proud of, finish it tied. Don’t focus on whether the Ferraro penalty legit, that’s loser mentality.

Period 2

2 in: Good pin and takeaway from Leddy on Hall.

4 in: Klingberg prevents the Canes’ centering pass? Good job to get back on their rush. San Jose Sharks need some offense, in general, though.

A 2-on-1 off a good-looking Liljegren defensive play and Celebrini tip pass to Smith. Smith and Eklund, but Smith fumbled puck, unfortunate.

Klingberg goal: Skinner forecheck without stick kept it alive for new line to jump on. Terrific Celebrini pass give-and-go. Credit to Sharks before this though, genuinely close to great chances, pressuring Canes. Aforementioned Smith bobble, Dellandrea just missed Dickinson 2-on-1, Smith to Graf all alone in front deflection went wide, then Skinner’s stick broke on a cross-slot one-timer, before his forecheck.

9 left: Ostapchuk chance, I’ve liked his game tonight overall.

8 left: Beaut stretch pass by Klingberg to Graf, almost leads to Smith coming down slot all alone. Kids will say I’m glazing, but Klingberg, even without the goal, has been good tonight. Sharks getting the reward without the risk.

Wennberg goal: I don’t think Warsofsky could’ve drawn up a better game for Klingberg haha. But of course, he has to do it more consistently. He’s a proud vet who really cares though, so good that he should get a moment in the sun? Still plenty of game left. Simple puck movement on the PP pays off.

3 left: Oh man, what a chance for Dellandrea. Great work by him and Skinner, give and go. But Dellandrea’s got to get that puck over the pad, wide-open, just him and Kochetkov’s pad.

Period 3

Ehlers makes a move on Orlov, huge Nedeljkovic save, who’s been solid.

1 in: Canes pushing, you knew it was going to come. Like Remenda says, not careful puck management.

Skinner penalty: Sharks pretty much just defending all period. Just getting it out quick, Canes pressure on top of them of course, but they’re not helping each other out of the zone. Skinner a little lucky not to get more with that slamming of the stick after the call.

7 in: Even Celebrini forced to just dump it out (he made the right call there). But San Jose Sharks getting dominated so far in this period, down 10-1 shots.

10 in: Good reaction by Liljegren, bats away high fluttering puck away from net. Earlier, Orlov went for the off-the-glass right off faceoff win, as Remenda noted, Sharks gotta make a play.