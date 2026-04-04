Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #75: Toffoli on Growth From Last Year, Wiesblatt Talks Time in San Jose

Published

1 day ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

This is the most important game of the San Jose Sharks’ season.

Of course, the Sharks have been playing, for a franchise that hasn’t seen the playoffs since 2019, pretty much Game Seven after Seven, as Randy Hahn put it, since after the Olympics, trying to keep hold of a Western Conference wild card spot. These aren’t, of course, true Game Sevens, but it’s the closest that San Jose has been in a long time.

The Sharks, because of a game in hand over the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings, have the last playoff spot in the West right now. All three teams have 79 points.

What makes tonight’s match-up against the Preds especially critical is the second playoff tie-breaker, after Points %.

That’s regulation wins, victories outside of overtime and the shootout. Nashville has 25, San Jose 24, and Los Angeles 19.

If the Sharks can beat the Predators in 60 minutes, that would go a long way toward their first playoff berth since Barclay Goodrow’s first stint in teal.

The next tie-breaker, by the way, is regulation and overtime wins, San Jose has 34, Nashville 30, and Los Angeles 26.

Goodrow is the only Shark who played the last time that San Jose beat Nashville, 2-1 in the shootout on Nov. 9, 2019. Mario Ferraro was on the roster, but didn’t dress.

The Sharks are currently on a 14-game losing streak against the Predators.

That includes the last “biggest game of the season” against Nashville, a 6-3 loss at Bridgestone Arena on Mar. 24.

Since then, San Jose has peeled off points in five-straight, including four consecutive wins.

“We’ve been playing really well as a team and not making the mental errors that I feel like we’ve made sometimes throughout the season,” alternate captain Tyler Toffoli said.

That’s what happened in Nashville two weeks ago, when the Sharks fell behind 5-1 in the first period to the Preds.

No matter what happens tonight, credit to San Jose for rallying back when they’ve been down, which they’ve done all season.

“Last year was a shitty year, but to see the turnaround and the growth from every single guy in this locker room, and the guys that have come in to help turn this thing around,” Toffoli said, “we’re having a lot of fun with it, and it’s nice to be back in the mix.”

San Jose Sharks (36-31-7)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

It’s the same lines as last game, otherwise:

Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Sherwood
Graf-Misa-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Desharnais
Mukhamadullin-Ferraro
Dickinson-Leddy

Askarov

Same power play groups, too:

PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg
PP2: Dickinson-Misa-Eklund-Chernyshov-Sherwood

Nashville Predators (35-31-9)

Juuse Saros will start, the first time that Askarov will face his ex-teammate in a game.

Ozzy Wiesblatt, the 2020 San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick, spoke on his time with Team Teal recently:

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Related Topics:
16 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
OregonShark

Well, if we don’t fall behind 5-1 in the !st period like we did the last time we played them…I think we got a chance!

4
Reply
Mac Dawg

Good plan!

2
Reply
jrauh

Way to make a “bold” dubious comment. Come on dude!

-8
Reply
OregonShark

Lighten up, guy!

5
Reply
SnarkFan

Dude… wtf? 🤨 OregonShark is one of the optimist, happy nice guys here. Leave him be.

Last edited 23 hours ago by SnarkFan
2
Reply
Chum Bucket

Got blessed with free tickets in 102 from a family friend. I live In WA now and just happen to be back in town visiting family for Easter. Feel incredibly lucky and so excited for the game tonight!!

7
Reply
Jaws

Hope you have a blast!!!

1
Reply
SnarkFan

Oh man, so jealous. Been debating flying down for one of these last games. Hopefully you bring some luck with you.

Last edited 23 hours ago by SnarkFan
1
Reply
Finny Damphousse

Super happy for Ozzy. I feel like it’s a perfect fit for him. But Hollllllyyyyy hell what an absolute shitshow of a draft for the Sharks 2020 was. ZERO hits. Misses at every round. Almost all picks were reaches for little guys. That draft alone set us on course for a complete rebuild. Can’t believe this was our reality then.

Last edited 1 day ago by Finny Damphousse
1
Reply
SnarkFan

And lots of people raved about the middle round guys back then. Ozzie was supposed to be the only bad pick.

1
Reply
Dale Morgan

I hope to hell Orlov pulls his head out and plays a solid game. His mistakes the last few games had been terrible

1
Reply
kads

He was fine against Toronto

0
Reply
SnarkFan

He had a brutal dumb pass in that one too.

0
Reply
kads

Nothing like the previous 3 though

1
Reply
thundershark

Came to see how everyone is feeling about this one. Did I hear correctly that Nashville has lost their last four games? Gonna be out for blood. Here’s hoping the Sharks can build on the momentum of the previous wins and don’t leave Asky hanging.

I am always stressed when Asky plays, but this one has my guts staging a revolt.

0
Reply
thundershark

OMG guys keep the puck.

Who is going to throw the first punch?

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sports Shots