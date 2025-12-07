San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #30: “Reset” for Mukhamadullin?
The San Jose Sharks are calling scratching Shakir Mukhamadullin for consecutive games, and possible three in a row on Sunday, a reset.
“We wanted to give Shak a little reset here,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now after Saturday’s practice.
Shakir Mukhamadullin has struggled recently, and SJHN asked Warsofsky about Mukhamadullin’s confidence and coachability yesterday.
Warsofsky also spoke on Sam Dickinson’s ups and downs this season.
Here’s the full transcript:
Sheng Peng: Where is Shakir Mukhamadullin’s confidence at?
Ryan Warsofsky: We wanted to give Shak a little reset here, and get to work with him, using his body. He needs to get into people. So that was a big area that needs to get cleaned up, and it needs to get better, and it needs to get better quickly.
This is the National Hockey League. Yeah, we want him to get confident, he’s a young defenseman, but he’s gotten some play here, he’s gotten his minutes. He’s got to play better. And that’s been the message.
We don’t want our young guys sitting out too long. He may play [against Carolina]. We’ll see.
SP: How is Shakir receiving the message? So these scratches are more part of a larger plan than punitive?
RW: There’s a plan in place for pretty much every player on our team, as far as development goes. There’s been a lot of conversations, there’s a lot of communication.
He knows exactly where it is, and he knows he needs to be better when he gets back in there. So that’s a big positive for me. He’s very coachable.
SP: Sam Dickinson looks like he’s playing again, that’s a positive. Where do you see his game right now?
RW: Another guy that he brings a different element. He can move pucks for us, something obviously that we’ve struggled with. And he can get up in the rush, and he’s got some offensive ability.
We’ve still got a long way to go to clean up in his game. He goes a little rogue at times. He needs to be more physical with his body. But there’s been steps that we’ve seen some progress, and there’s still a lot we got to work on.
San Jose Sharks (13-13-3)
This is how the Sharks practiced on Saturday, no guarantee that they play this way on Sunday.
Warsofsky did confirm that Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start.
Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Skinner-Dellandrea-Kurashev
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Klingberg
Dickinson-Leddy
Mukhamadullin-Iorio
Warsofsky also confirmed that Ryan Reaves, Vincent Iorio, and Mukhamadullin will sit out.
Warsofsky, on decision to sit Mukhamadullin for a 3rd-straight game: "A lot of conversations with Mike and our staff…again, we really liked Mukh. We think he's going to be a really good defenseman. This gives him another skate this morning, another reset."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 7, 2025
Warsofsky, on if Smith goes to the 2nd power play unit (he was there in practice yesterday): "The power play hasn't been good, so you got to make changes. Not just on Will…if he is on that [second] unit, that gives him a chance to run that unit."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 7, 2025
Carolina Hurricanes (17-8-2)
This is how the Canes lined up yesterday in a 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators.
Strap on your boots pic.twitter.com/KSmYVU1lTt
— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 6, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes is at 2 PM PT at Lenovo Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I have a vague memory of Troy Groesnick was it? Stealing the sharks a game with a 40 plus save shutout in Carolina years ago!???
Would love to see some offense from
us today. Don’t expect that type of goaltending but a win would be great!
Hoping the boys can show some legit bounce back today!?
Is anyone else experiencing major issues logging into the site? I am literally unable to on my laptop and I get booted every time on mobile after I close the browser. Safari on mobile and Chrome on laptop.
Yes Edge on mobile too, I moved it to duck duck… works fine
There was a tab on right side of the browser window I had to opt-out or dismiss the tab, then I could log in.
I can get in on Safari on mobile but can’t even get the keyboard to come up on Chrome mobile. No issues on PC but annoying AF.
Yes. I have to exit & try again up to 10 times before my keyboard will pop up on my phone & tablet.
You guys still having issues? Sorry, I was distracted with a flight delay from Atlanta to Raleigh, and scrambling to get a flight in time (I didn’t). Site’s been fine for me
Just had the issue I think It is some kind of invisible pop up preventing interaction
development is complicated and often non-linear.
But in Mukh’s case, we’ve seen what he can be. And it doesn’t seem like the road back from his injury last season (from what we knew about it) should be this long.
Wonder how much his injuries (and he had a few, unfortunately) affected his psyche of playing ‘more physical’?
Awesome! Another lineup w/ Leddy-Klingberg in it. Guaranteed L for Sharks.
Beating dead horses is so much fun! /s
I am fine on a reset for Muhk, he has not wuiet been player he was before injury: is that mental or is it nagging still? He was pretty good preseason and to start, maybe he went to hard to start and with some pain worried about reinsuring something. That stuff we will not know… but if it is mental or physical or both. It really might be better for him to have a 3-5 game reset. HOWEVER, that to me is only true if he gets 5-7 games in a row. If you reset a player like that, beed… Read more »
I was thinking the injury may have impacted his ability to train over the summer? He’s got a lot of room to fill out his body and I don’t think he’s at his optimal playing weight. He’s 6′-4″ tall and only 200 pounds.
Some very good questions from Sheng. Some not very satisfying answers from Warsofsky.
Seemed to be dodging the questions to some degree, probably because his “plan” isn’t really that much of a plan and it’s more about continuing to rely too much on veterans and give them a ton of rope and not extend the same grace to young guys like Mukh and Iorio even though they have a million times more potential for being part of the future of a good Sharks team than the veterans.
I seriously doubt it’s nefarious the way you’re putting it. There are a lot of people with a lot of professional hockey experience deciding these things. Wario isn’t going rogue.
Seems to me that if they saw his reluctance to ‘get into bodies’ and be more physical of late, it was probably there at a much earlier point since they traded for him. This begs the question as to how they have addressed the physical development of his game since the Timo Meier trade. He was always a beanpole and likely not the most physical guy. I wonder what exactly is the role and level of involvement of player development personnel after a prospect is acquired and brought into the system. One has to think a plan would have been… Read more »