SJHN Daily: Misa Injury, Pavelski Inducted Into US Hockey Hall of Fame

Michael Misa is day-to-day with an injury.

The San Jose Sharks second-overall pick will miss the start of Team Canada’s World Junior Championships camp and is rehabbing in San Jose. Misa is still expected to join the team’s training camp. Canada’s tournament begins on Dec. 26 against Czechia.

Michael Misa remains in San Jose and is listed as day-to-day. He is expected to join the team during training camp. Michael Misa reste à San Jose; son cas est évalué au jour le jour. Il devrait se joindre à l’équipe durant le camp d’entraînement.#WorldJuniors | #MondialJunior pic.twitter.com/Hpch9kD9re — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 12, 2025

This is tough news for Misa, who recently joined the San Jose Barracuda after missing over a month with an ankle injury. In two AHL games, Misa had one assist.

The 18-year-old center played in just seven games with the San Jose Sharks, totaling a goal and two assists. After the WJC, it is unclear if Misa will return to San Jose or be returned to the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.

Hopefully, Misa can return to form against junior competition later this month.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Congratulations to Sharks alumni Joe Pavelski and Scott Gomez on their induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame tonight. 👏🦈 pic.twitter.com/xy3XoE2omb — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 11, 2025

The Barracuda players share hypothetical Christmas gifts for each other.

Team Canada is holding out hope that Dickinson becomes available to them for the WJCs. They haven’t been told no, per Chris Johnston.

INSIDER TRADING… – 🇨🇦 WJC team could get another NHLer

– Habs’ goaltending

– ‘Hand pass’ rulings fuel discussion

– OLY refs & officiating standard

– Who handles OLY discipline

– NHL encouraging teams to wear dark sweaters against each other WATCH: https://t.co/xrM8pSaUhv pic.twitter.com/A2KVz9Ebmk — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 11, 2025

Dickinson is NOT a Maple Leafs fan.

Sam Dickinson DID NOT want to play for the Leafs 😂 pic.twitter.com/S3t1vULM1X — BarDown (@BarDown) December 12, 2025

