SJHN Daily: Misa Injury, Pavelski Inducted Into US Hockey Hall of Fame

4 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Michael Misa is day-to-day with an injury.

The San Jose Sharks second-overall pick will miss the start of Team Canada’s World Junior Championships camp and is rehabbing in San Jose. Misa is still expected to join the team’s training camp. Canada’s tournament begins on Dec. 26 against Czechia.

This is tough news for Misa, who recently joined the San Jose Barracuda after missing over a month with an ankle injury. In two AHL games, Misa had one assist.

The 18-year-old center played in just seven games with the San Jose Sharks, totaling a goal and two assists. After the WJC, it is unclear if Misa will return to San Jose or be returned to the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.

Hopefully, Misa can return to form against junior competition later this month.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

How does Macklin Celebrini feel about his Olympic hopes?

How did Sam Dickinson become a highly-touted NHL prospect? Great pictures and stories from Sam’s dad, Steve Dickinson!

Should the San Jose Sharks have traded for Quinn Hughes?

Meet the hydrogeologist who became the San Jose Sharks‘ backup goalie for a night.

Henry Thrun discusses his trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

 

The Barracuda players share hypothetical Christmas gifts for each other.

Team Canada is holding out hope that Dickinson becomes available to them for the WJCs. They haven’t been told no, per Chris Johnston.

Dickinson is NOT a Maple Leafs fan.

AROUND THE NHL…

Quinn Hughes traded to the Minnesota Wild.

Connor Bedard sustains an upper-body injury.

The Pittsburgh Penguins send Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers.

Will Kevyn Adams soon leave the Buffalo Sabres?

Jacob Fowler is the first Florida-born NHL goalie!

The ‘Miracle on Ice’ team reunited at the Oval Office.

Colorado Avalanche show out in front of 1996 Stanley Cup team.

Florian Xhekaj drops the gloves in a heavyweight tilt.

Victor Hedman is out until before the Olympics.

The Vancouver fanbase is not, um, OK:

