Should Sharks Have Tried To Trade for Hughes?

PITTSBURGH — Should the San Jose Sharks have tried to trade for Quinn Hughes?

The superstar defender was dealt on Friday afternoon, from the Vancouver Canucks to the Minnesota Wild, Hughes for defenseman Zeev Buium, center Marco Rossi, winger Liam Ohgren, and Minnesota’s unprotected 2026 first-round pick.

Hughes, 26, is a perennial Norris Trophy contender, with two years left on his contract at $7.85 million AAV. He’s set to be a UFA after the 2026-27 season. And also:

Brisson said he spoke to teams interested in acquiring Hughes. “The one thing I made certain about, under no circumstances could we guarantee a contract extension with anyone.” — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) December 13, 2025

So trading for Hughes comes with huge risk. But he’s a truly special player.

For the Sharks, Hughes is a true No. 1 defenseman, in the prime of his career, arguably exactly what San Jose needs to take the next step in the franchise’s upward trajectory, alongside top center Macklin Celebrini and potential star goalie Yaroslav Askarov.

What would an equivalent Sharks’ package have been?

Just spitballing, 2024 No. 11 pick Sam Dickinson, who was selected just ahead of Buium at No. 12, would be a likely centerpiece of any hypothetical deal.

In terms of productivity and age, 23-year-old William Eklund is right there with 24-year-old Rossi. The Canucks were said to be looking for a center though, so Rossi fits the bill slightly better than Eklund.

2022 No. 19 pick Liam Ohgren is a solid prospect, who profiles to be a two-way middle-six winger in the future. 2022 No. 27 pick Filip Bystedt or No. 34 Cam Lund, both having solid AHL seasons, might be generally equivalent, but lesser territory. 2023 No. 26 pick Quentin Musty probably has a higher ceiling, but a less stable floor than Ohgren. Musty is probably slightly more highly-regarded than Ohgren.

Hughes for Buium, Rossi, Ohgren is like Dickinson, Eklund, Musty going back for the Sharks. What a swing by Minnesota. — Half-wall Hockey (@halfwall_hockey) December 13, 2025

The Wild’s first-round pick, while unprotected, probably doesn’t end up close to the lottery with the addition of Hughes to a team firmly in the playoffs and that features Kirill Kaprizov and Jesper Wallstedt and solid depth.

So the Sharks might’ve made up any difference between Dickinson-Buium and Eklund-Rossi with a far more attractive 2026 first-round pick, be it their own, say top-five protected, or the Edmonton Oilers’ currently top-12 protected first-rounder, acquired in last year’s Jake Walman trade. The wild card Oilers, by their lofty standards, are struggling right now.

That Oilers pick also has these conditions, per NHL.com: “If the Oilers trade their first-round pick in the 2027 draft prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, then their first-round pick in the 2026 draft will automatically be sent to the Sharks.”

Also, if the Oilers choose to keep their 2026 first, then their 2027 first would go to San Jose and be unprotected.

So what do you think of these possible San Jose Sharks’ offers?

The most one-for-one with the actual trade might be Dickinson, Eklund, Musty, and the Oilers’ 2026 first.

You start to eclipse the Wild’s offer with Dickinson, Eklund, and the Sharks’ 2026 first, top-five protected.

Or you can completely blow the doors off the Canucks by offering up Dickinson and top center prospect Michael Misa.

But of course, the specter of Hughes leaving after 2027 hangs in the air, which is why none of these deals make a ton of sense for the San Jose Sharks. The value is fair for, once again, a true superstar defenseman, but these trades only make sense if Hughes is committed to the Sharks past 2027.

The Wild were on the fringes of being a Cup contender, so it made sense for them to push their chips to the middle of the table for two potential playoff runs with Hughes, even if he leaves them after that. Or, they get one playoff run with him this season and recoup some of their lost assets by dealing him before the 2027 Trade Deadline, if it’s clear that the pending UFA is not returning to the State of Hockey.

The Sharks are rising, playing wild card-worthy hockey for the first time in about a half-decade, but adding Hughes this season doesn’t vault them into the Cup conversation and doesn’t even guarantee a playoff berth. They have Celebrini and Askarov, but nowhere near the depth of the Wild at forward or defense.

Simply put, the Sharks have the foundation of a contender, and it’s a fantastic foundation, but it’s still just that. They’re not a piece away from a championship, like the Wild might be.

Of course, Hughes is that special a player, you certainly have to consider blowing up your best-laid plans for him. But the most prudent course?

For San Jose, it makes more sense to circle Hughes next Trade Deadline, if they’re firmly in the playoff picture, or that off-season.

There’s no question that the Sharks need a kingpin defenseman like Hughes, but now’s not the time to go big-game hunting for GM Mike Grier, not just yet, not at that risk.

They need a No. 1 defenseman, but also someone who will be with them beyond their current growing pains.