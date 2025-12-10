Celebrini on Olympic Hype, Connor Bedard Speculation, Getting Off Social Media & More

TORONTO — Welcome to Toronto in an Olympic year, Macklin Celebrini.

The San Jose Sharks’ teen phenom, third in the NHL with 43 points, is the talk of Canada, along with 20-year-old goal-scoring sensation, Connor Bedard.

The top-of-mind question: Will the North Vancouver products, the 2023 and 2024 first-overall picks, both wear the maple leaf in the 2026 Olympics?

Celebrini took many questions on that subject, talked about Bedard, how his social media usage has evolved, and how he blocks out all the noise.

Celebrini, on making Team Canada…

For sure, over the summer, it’s a goal. It’s a dream of every kid who grows up in Canada, but right when the season started, that wasn’t really my focus, still not my focus. Right now, can’t really control what they decide or what they do, but obviously being on that team would be a huge honor.

On whether he’s talked with Canada head coach Jon Cooper or GM Doug Armstrong…

No.

On Cooper saying Bedard and Celebrini are making team selection difficult…

It’s great to see how much success he’s (Bedard) having and the way he’s lifting up that organization, that group. It’s so fun to watch him, see his highlights every night and see him succeed. It’s been a good year, better start for both our teams.

On talking to Joe Thornton about his Olympic experience…

Sometimes, but it’s more like, just because the schedule is pretty crazy. I was just asking if the schedule is like that, when he was going through it, and what he felt.

On if he has memories of the 2010 or 2014 Olympics…

Not really. Obviously Sid’s golden goal, but I was four at the time, so re-watching it, but not many.

On playing with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon at the World Championships…

That was awesome. They were so great to me. Just being around them, seeing two legends, two Hall of Famers. To see how they carry themselves, approach every day. Two guys I looked up to growing up that was, that was pretty cool.

On getting to know Crosby…

The first couple times I met him, I was a little nervous. He’s my mentor, or not my mentor, my role model, and someone I looked up to growing up. Just to start to get to know him, and it’s been really cool.

On how Joe Thornton has helped him this season…

It’s just his family and the way they’ve accepted me into their home and given me a place to feel comfortable throughout the season. That was something that was so big for me, just going home and having a home-cooked meal and feeling like I have a second family there, that’s what’s meant the most to me, just how great they’ve been to me and that sense of comfort.

On Thornton now having an official title with the San Jose Sharks…

Nothing’s really changed. (lauyghs)

On dinner with the Thorntons…

It’s awesome. Family dinner. His wife, Tabea, makes amazing food. And just chat, talk about the day.

On if Joe is a good cook…

I haven’t seen him cook. (laughs)

On if he’s thought about stepping onto the ice at the Olympics…

No. One, there’s so much hockey to be played before that too. Two, you don’t know if I’m going to be on the team or not. So no, I’m not really thinking about that.

On whether the Olympics have been a motivating factor this season…

Over the summer and leading up to it, I think for sure, it’s been something that obviously, I’ve been working towards, and it’s been a goal of mine. That thought obviously lingers around you, but there’s so much we need to focus on, so much going on that if you just keep thinking about it it’s going to be a little bit overwhelming.

On Armstrong watching him…

I think they’re watching everyone who’s in consideration pretty closely, and they’re taking in all the information and watching everyone play.

On whether he’s surprised himself with his play this season for the San Jose Sharks…

No. I believe in myself. I believe in what I can do, and I believe in the work I’ve put in. So I can’t say I’m surprised or I feel any other way.

On working out with Crosby and MacKinnon over the summer…

It was great. I think Nate…put on a little camp there. And it was great, just skating. Will was there too, and a couple other young guys, like Fantili and guys that I know. So it was great to go out there and train for a little bit.

On whether he knows about the rabid Olympic speculation about him and Bedard in Canada…

That’s another thing. I try to stay off social media and all that stuff. Everyone’s going to have their opinions and what they think, and you’re allowed to, but there’s so much of it that I just try not to focus on it.

On getting better at blocking out the noise…

For sure, something that I’ve gotten a little bit better at, just working through staying focused, staying here and now. You really take it a chunk at a time. Like now it’s this road trip, tomorrow and in Pittsburgh, and you focus the two games on a time. If you look too far ahead, it gets overwhelming. So it’s putting it into blocks and focusing on what we need to do tomorrow.

Especially this year, over the summer and this start to this year, I’ve tried to stay off social media. There’s not too much to it. It’s just more focusing and trying not to let whatever is said on the internet affect anything.

On letting Will Smith handle his social media, TikTok…

Yeah, he does that. (laughs)