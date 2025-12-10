Connect with us

Meet the Sharks EBUG Tonight: Hydrogeologist Justin Kowalkoski

3 hours ago

Credit: Roux

The San Jose Sharks’ backup goalie tonight last played, according to Elite Prospects, in 2008.

Because Yaroslav Askarov was scratched tonight for the tilt at the Philadelphia Flyers with an illness, the Sharks signed their emergency backup goalie Justin Kowalkoski to an amateur tryout agreement. Kowalkoski is currently a Principal Hydrogeologist with Roux, an environmental consulting and management firm.

39-year-old Kowalkoski played parts of three seasons with Colgate University’s hockey team, totaling 18 games. His senior season, he held an .873 save-percentage, averaged 4.32 goals-against, and graduated with a B.A. in Geology. He was teammates with former Ottawa Senators forward Jesse Winchester.

After graduation in 2008, he joined Roux and since “has conducted, managed, or overseen numerous investigations and remediations for a variety of state and federal programs.”

According to Roux’s website, he is a “Professional Geologist in Pennsylvania and a Licensed Site Remediation Professional in New Jersey with specialties in soil and groundwater site investigation and remediation projects that involve complex hydrogeology/bedrock aquifers, DNAPL, LNAPL, vapor intrusion, PCBs, metals, environmental forensics, and emerging contaminants, as well as due diligence support.”

While Kowalkoski’s highest level hockey was in the NCAA, he told NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2020 that he still plays recreationally and occasionally skates with the Flyers when called. He’s even suited up as a backup for the Detroit Red Wings, gotten fully dressed, but didn’t play.

“Otherwise, I go to my day job like anyone else, come to the Flyers games, and wait for my opportunity if it ever comes,” Kowalkoski told NBC.

Kowalkoski did get his rookie lap tonight!

But, Alex Nedeljkovic can hopefully hold things down in net tonight, and delay Kowalkoski’s NHL debut.

Mac Dawg

So cool!! Hydro-geology is super interesting work. Semi related: For a few years, I made a living tearing out people’s lawns and installing “rain gardens”. A rain garden is a bowl shaped depression with native plants, and the rain gutters from the house are piped into the bowl. It’s crucial that an extra 2 feet of soil is excavated, and then back-filled in with well draining “bio soil” (bio-soil is a sandy/compost mix with no clay or rock.) By improving the permeability of the soil, it allows the earth to soak up the water, more importantly allows the oils and… Read more »

