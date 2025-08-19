Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

How Was Celebrini Elite Last Year? Where Must He Improve? (+)

Published

3 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Macklin Celebrini wasn’t just good for a rookie in his NHL debut. In many key areas, he was elite compared to some of the best players in the league.

Per Stathletes’ micro-stats, here’s where the San Jose Sharks’ super-rookie shone in his first season.

Of course, Celebrini is just 19, so there are also crucial things that he can improve on next year.

Here’s where Celebrini excelled and how he can improve with his shooting, passing, puck-carrying, and defense.

