How Was Celebrini Elite Last Year? Where Must He Improve? (+)

Macklin Celebrini wasn’t just good for a rookie in his NHL debut. In many key areas, he was elite compared to some of the best players in the league.

Per Stathletes’ micro-stats, here’s where the San Jose Sharks’ super-rookie shone in his first season.

Of course, Celebrini is just 19, so there are also crucial things that he can improve on next year.

Here’s where Celebrini excelled and how he can improve with his shooting, passing, puck-carrying, and defense.