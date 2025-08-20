San Jose Sharks
Should Will Smith Have Been Invited to USA Olympic Orientation Camp?
Should Will Smith have been invited to Team USA’s men’s ice hockey Olympic orientation camp?
The young San Jose Sharks star was not one of the 24 forwards invited to Plymouth, MI on Aug. 26-27.
This doesn’t eliminate Smith from the running to be on USA’s 2026 Olympics roster, but it’s a sign that GM Bill Guerin and head coach Mike Sullivan aren’t projecting the sophomore forward to make the team.
Typically, the final Olympic roster consists of 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies.
One league source agrees with Smith’s exclusion: “I’m sure Smith was in the discussion, [but] it was need-based, building a team.”
He discussed a couple forwards just ahead of Smith, and why they might have been selected ahead of the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 No. 4 pick.
On the surface, Smith should be ahead of Frank Nazar. Both in their rookie seasons last year, Smith had 18 goals and 45 points in 74 games, compared to 2022 No. 13 pick Nazar’s 12 goals and 26 points in 53 games. The 5-foot-10 Nazar is also smaller than the 6-foot-0 Smith.
But just counting stats ignore how Nazar emerged at World Championships as the gold medal-winning USA’s top scorer.
Averaging just 14:05 a night, Nazar, like Smith used as a winger at World Championships, paced the Americans with six goals and 12 points. Smith played 13:40 a night, putting up seven assists.
That’s no knock on Smith, who had a solid tournament, but credit where credit is due to Nazar.
“Nazar has that dynamic speed too, and can PK,” the source added.
Nazar is also more polished defensively than Smith.
Shane Pinto also had a strong World Championships, scoring two goals and 10 points in eight games.
The 24-year-old has also emerged as an excellent third-line center for the Ottawa Senators, putting up 21 goals and 38 points.
“Pinto is big and can play in the middle,” the source said.
Pinto is simply a different type of player than Smith, the 6-foot-3 pivot can win faceoffs and kill penalties at the highest level. He actually won all eight of his draws in the World Championships gold medal game against Switzerland.
Besides Nazar and Pinto, I’m not sure who else Smith might be ahead of on the USA Olympic orientation camp?
Patrick Kane isn’t who he was, but he’s an American legend.
Smith could move ahead of Conor Garland on the USA depth chart as soon as this season, but the veteran winger was an alternate captain at World Championships and had a terrific tournament.
6-foot-3 Chris Kreider slumped last season, he’s also a veteran winger, and his blend of size and speed and leadership is rare.
Otherwise, USA is really deep up front, and it’s no shame for the Smith to miss out on Olympic orientation camp.
At the moment, he certainly doesn’t have 2025 Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson’s case to have been included.
It’s on Smith — I think, seen as an offensive-skewing winger by American brass — to produce so much for the San Jose Sharks next season that Guerin and company can’t ignore him when it comes time to select the final roster.
