How Celebrini, Smith & Eklund Have Gotten Better This Summer

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast dives into everything San Jose Sharks fans are buzzing about — with deep insights, debate, and a little heat.

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is brought to you by Bring Hockey Back!

🦈 Marc-Édouard Vlasic buyout — was the Sharks’ front office disrespectful to Vlasic?

🎖️ Joe Pavelski’s legacy — should his jersey be retired next to Thornton & Marleau?

🏟️ SAP Center renovations + future arena plans — is a brand-new Sharks arena coming?

🧠 Hlinka Cup breakdown — Top 2026 NHL Draft prospects you need to know

🚀 Young Sharks’ development — What Celebrini, Smith, and Eklund are working on this summer

🧤 Askarov vs Nedeljkovic — Goalie battle incoming?

Hosted by Sheng Peng, Keegan McNally & Zubair Jeewanjee.

00:00 Intro: Meet the Hosts + Bring Hockey Back Shoutout

02:31 Marc-Édouard Vlasic reacts to buyout – Was It Disrespectful?

08:00 Did San Jose Sharks Management Fumble the Vlasic Situation?

16:00 Should Joe Pavelski’s Jersey Be Retired?

20:45 Comparing Pavelski to Thornton, Marleau, and Other Sharks Legends

29:30 SAP Center Renovation & Arena Plans Through 2051

40:00 Where Will New Sharks Arena Be Built?

45:00 Hlinka Recap – Top 2026 Draft-Eligible Prospects Analysis

52:00 Keaton Verhoeff, Daxon Rudolph, Ryan Lin: Defensemen to Watch in 2026 Draft

59:00 Keegan’s Top-5 NHL Draft Prospects for 2026

1:04:00 What San Jose Sharks’ Young Guns Are Working On This Summer

1:10:20 Celebrini’s Sophomore Leap? Projected Goals + Shot Selection Fix

1:17:00 Will Smith: From Center to Winger? Offseason Adjustments & Ceiling

1:24:30 William Eklund: Shooting More, Confidence Gains, and Point Prediction

1:33:30 Michael Misa’s Likely Role + Dickinson & Askarov Forecasts

1:42:00 Goalie Showdown: Askarov vs Nedeljkovic – Who Takes the Net?

1:49:30 Wrap-up: Sharks’ Youth Movement Outlook

➕ Hit that Like & Subscribe for weekly San Jose Sharks content, prospect scouting, and deep hockey brain fuel.

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.