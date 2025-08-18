San Jose Barracuda
How Celebrini, Smith & Eklund Have Gotten Better This Summer
🦈 Marc-Édouard Vlasic buyout — was the Sharks’ front office disrespectful to Vlasic?
🎖️ Joe Pavelski’s legacy — should his jersey be retired next to Thornton & Marleau?
🏟️ SAP Center renovations + future arena plans — is a brand-new Sharks arena coming?
🧠 Hlinka Cup breakdown — Top 2026 NHL Draft prospects you need to know
🚀 Young Sharks’ development — What Celebrini, Smith, and Eklund are working on this summer
🧤 Askarov vs Nedeljkovic — Goalie battle incoming?
Hosted by Sheng Peng, Keegan McNally & Zubair Jeewanjee.
00:00 Intro: Meet the Hosts + Bring Hockey Back Shoutout
02:31 Marc-Édouard Vlasic reacts to buyout – Was It Disrespectful?
08:00 Did San Jose Sharks Management Fumble the Vlasic Situation?
16:00 Should Joe Pavelski’s Jersey Be Retired?
20:45 Comparing Pavelski to Thornton, Marleau, and Other Sharks Legends
29:30 SAP Center Renovation & Arena Plans Through 2051
40:00 Where Will New Sharks Arena Be Built?
45:00 Hlinka Recap – Top 2026 Draft-Eligible Prospects Analysis
52:00 Keaton Verhoeff, Daxon Rudolph, Ryan Lin: Defensemen to Watch in 2026 Draft
59:00 Keegan’s Top-5 NHL Draft Prospects for 2026
1:04:00 What San Jose Sharks’ Young Guns Are Working On This Summer
1:10:20 Celebrini’s Sophomore Leap? Projected Goals + Shot Selection Fix
1:17:00 Will Smith: From Center to Winger? Offseason Adjustments & Ceiling
1:24:30 William Eklund: Shooting More, Confidence Gains, and Point Prediction
1:33:30 Michael Misa’s Likely Role + Dickinson & Askarov Forecasts
1:42:00 Goalie Showdown: Askarov vs Nedeljkovic – Who Takes the Net?
1:49:30 Wrap-up: Sharks’ Youth Movement Outlook
On the Vlasic conversation…
I think it’s mostly sour grapes. There’s a reason why over the years he wasn’t thought of as a great leader in the locker room
and known as being cantankerous.
I think he also probably assumed next year would be his final in the NHL, and that he’d be able to enjoy the sort of victory lap retirement season most guys who have played that long experience. Closure, essentially. Without any other offers on the table (it would seem), he’s probably not going to get that chance. That’s a bummer, for sure. But it still feels unfair to take a swipe at the org for a reality they didn’t create.
It could be I’m not just thinking of it now. But I don’t recall young players talking about Vlasic as some kind of mentor or positive influence. Even when Marleau and Thornton weren’t able to perform on-ice the way they were used to, they still drew a lot of praise for leadership and mentorship.
Vlasic had the most Jekyll and Hyde career of just about anyone.
I sort of joke he injured himself signing his last contract (which didn’t kick in for another year). At least timing-wise, that was the dividing point.
He went from arguably the league’s best contract value to being its worst.
It was easier to overlook his prickly persona when he was shutting down elite scorers. Less so, I suppose, in recent years. iirc, when Brodie interviewed him a few months back, he spoke of a playing career that he thought had years left to go.