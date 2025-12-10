Sharks Practice: Askarov Update, Mukhamadullin Back in Line-Up?

TORONTO — It looks like all the Toronto kids will be playing their homecoming on Thursday.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky declined to confirm that after practice, but this is how the Sharks lined up this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena, on the eve of their showdown against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Graf-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Skinner-Dellandrea-Kurashev

Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Orlov-Klingberg

Dickinson-Liljegren

If this holds, Zack Ostapchuk, Nick Leddy, and Vincent Iorio will sit out for, among others, Ontario natives Tyler Toffoli, Ty Dellandrea, Jeff Skinner, Barclay Goodrow, Ryan Reaves, Mario Ferraro, and Sam Dickinson.

Warsofsky did confirm that rookie Dickinson would play tomorrow.

Also, it appears that Shakir Mukhamadullin, healthy scratched for the last four games, will draw back into the line-up.

On the power play, the first unit featured John Klingberg, Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund, Alex Wennberg, and Toffoli. The second unit had Dmitry Orlov, Will Smith, Skinner, Philipp Kurashev, and Adam Gaudette.

Hello from Toronto! There’s a new goalie on the ice for #SJSharks, EBUG Rayce Ramsay. No other obvious absences except for Askarov. Please contribute to my travel here: https://t.co/dwuYlkA1hL pic.twitter.com/TuVmddlUip — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 10, 2025

Warsofsky also shared positive Yaroslav Askarov news.

Askarov was too sick on Tuesday to back up Alex Nedeljkovic at the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Good,” Warsofsky said about how Askarov is feeling. “He stayed back, and he’ll meet us here today.”

Warsofsky didn’t rule out Askarov backing up or starting tomorrow against the Leafs.

Whether the San Jose Sharks recall a goalie or not from the NHL, it’s good to see that Askarov is on the mend.