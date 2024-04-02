Sharks Locker Room: What’s Kostin Have To Do To Maximize Potential?

How good can Klim Kostin be?

Since the San Jose Sharks acquired the 24-year-old from the Detroit Red Wings at the Trade Deadline for Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round pick, the power forward has risen quickly in the line-up, from the fourth line to the first.

That line was responsible for all the offense in a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken, with Kostin and Fabian Zetterlund scoring.

For Kostin, that’s four goals and four assists in 12 games with the Sharks. That’s after just three goals and an assist in 33 appearances in the Winged Wheel.

“I just feel alive again and enjoying hockey with the Sharks and just want to pay back for the coaching [staff’s] trust,” the 2017 St. Louis Blues first-round pick said.

Alive?

Kostin smiled and said a single magic word, “Ice-time.”

In Detroit, Kostin averaged 8:42 a night. In San Jose, he’s playing almost six more minutes a game, 14:15.

The 6-foot-3 winger also leads Sharks forwards in Hits since his acquisition.

“There’s a lot to like about him. He was a first-round talent. He’s making the most of his opportunity here,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn said. “It’s gonna be a big, big summer for him because if he does everything he needs to, and should do, he could make a big jump next year.”

What does that mean?

“I think he’s gonna be in a better position mentally because he knows how we feel about him,” the bench boss explained. “From a training standpoint and conditioning standpoint, he’s gonna make the next jump.”

It’s going to be a prove-it campaign for Kostin in so many ways: He’s got one season left on his contract at $2 million AAV.

It’s one thing to be a first-line winger on an awful team playing out the string this season.

Let’s see if Kostin can be more than that.

David Quinn

Quinn, on Kostin’s physicality and recent play:

He’s a hockey player. He’s got poise with the puck, he’s not afraid to make a play, he can make a play, protect it. There’s a lot to like about him. He was a first-round talent. He’s making the most of his opportunity here.

Quinn, on Kostin turning up the physicality tonight:

Love it, and we need more of that throughout our lineup.

He’s a guy with the size to do it, too. It’s good to see. He’s got a history of being physical. I think his best hockey is ahead of him for sure. He’s got eight games here to finish strong.

Quinn, on what Kostin should do this summer:

Quinn, on Zetterlund’s improvement throughout this season:

He’s playing with more confidence. I think he’s in a better mindset… He’s more confident with the puck.

He and I touched on the defensive side of things: He’s got to get better from a defensive perspective. He’s working on that and he’s a guy that wants to get better in those areas.

This is really his first full season with this type of opportunity, and I think finishing strong is very important for him. If you’re going to build your career, you’ve got to have a year like this and then take it to the next level next year. So, he’s got eight games to finish strong. We talked about it with him; finish strong from an offensive and defensive perspective.

Quinn, on Zetterlund’s response to his turnover on his first shift:

He’s built confidence, too, with his play. He knows he’s gonna get an opportunity to play through it.

Klim Kostin

Kostin, on his goal celebration:

I mean, yeah, playing with guys like Granny and Zetts, you’re gonna have some points, some goals, some assists because they’re obviously good players. Like I said before, I just feel alive again and enjoying hockey with the Sharks and just want to pay back for the coaching [staff’s] trust.

Kostin, on his physicality tonight:

I mean, the game just went a little dirty after a couple of hits. We gotta answer for those. I didn’t really like the big hits, I don’t really like to hurt guys. But when the game goes their way, you gotta answer.

Kyle Burroughs

Burroughs, on Kostin’s play since joining the team:

He’s a big player. He makes plays. He’s physical. He’s good around the net. He plays with a little bit of an edge which is fun to see. He’s fit in pretty seamlessly I think… Brought a little bit of sting to his game, a little bit of snarl, and we like that.