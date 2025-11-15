Preview/Lines #19: Smith Playing Less Familiar Position, Leddy Back, Why Recall Ostapchuk?

SEATTLE — Will Smith will be a playing a far less familiar position on the power play.

On Friday, the San Jose Sharks practiced with Smith at the high slot of the power play, instead of his customary left flank. Macklin Celebrini will stay on the right flank, John Klingberg up top, with William Eklund moving to Smith’s old spot and Alex Wennberg moving up PP units to net front.

Smith will be between Eklund and Celebrini in a 1-3-1 set-up.

Good morning from Seattle! WillMack working on power play, Ostapchuk is on the ice pic.twitter.com/divN3D5eRI — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 15, 2025

The 20-year-old said that he hasn’t played the bumper on the power play since his time with the US National Team Development Program, which predates Boston College too.

“Because you’re in the middle of everyone, you got to make your decision quick and try to make the best play possible,” Smith said.

On the flank, you have a lot more time with the puck. Now, Smith will have to help Celebrini and Eklund out.

Smith added: “You have to support your guys on the wall and make sure you’re kind of an element there. Because when they’re getting pressured, you got to be able to help them get out of it.”

It’s an interesting maneuver from San Jose Sharks assistant coach Brian Wiseman, who runs power play. No doubt, Smith thinks the game fast enough for the bumper spot, but he’ll have to get used to it.

“Downhill, attack more” is how head coach Ryan Warsofsky saw putting Eklund in a place where the Swedish winger can handle the puck more.

San Jose Sharks (8-7-3)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

Projected lines, newly-recalled Zack Ostapchuk will take over the fourth-line center job, and Nick Leddy will come back for his first game since Oct. 23:

Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Graf

Gaudette-Dellandrea-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Leddy-Desharnais

Nedeljkovic

Warsofsky noted that while Askarov is on a heater, .965 Save % through five November games, that Nedeljkovic has also played well recently, .954 Save % through two November starts. He also wants to avoid overworking Askarov, who’s seen a lot of shots recently.

Sam Dickinson and Timothy Liljegren will sit out.

Warsofsky called it a development day for Dickinson and emphasized that the 19-year-old defenseman wasn’t being sat for his missed exchange with Philipp Kurashev that led to the Calgary Flames’ game-winning goal on Thursday.

“It’s a miscommunication. Either one of them can make a better play, but those things are going to happen in games,” Warsofsky said. “At the end of the day, total film of a game, of players’ shifts and how they play is what we look at, not just one play.”

This also explains sitting Liljegren, who’s in and out of the line-up recently, after a recent stretch of strong play.

Warsofsky hopes that Leddy can add a well-rounded game to the group: “He’s a veteran guy. Knows how to play the game, and he can really help us move pucks, defend with some purpose.”

Leddy declined to go further into the upper-body injury that has sidelined him since Will Cuylle hit him at Madison Square three weeks ago.

“I’m not changing much of my game, making that first good play, good with breakouts, adding offense when I can, and defending hard,” Leddy said.

As for recalling Ostapchuk, in injured Jeff Skinner’s stead, instead of other San Jose Barracuda forwards who have been productive recently?

“Gives us a guy that can play center. From talking to Mike [Grier] and [John McCarthy], he’s earned the call,” Warsofsky said.

What can the 6-foot-4 Ostapchuk bring the Sharks?

“Playing on the inside, using his size, his strength, protecting pucks, playing away from the puck with good details,” Warsofsky said. “Last two games, probably played his two best games, from what I’ve been told, so he’ll get a chance.”

For his part, the defensive center also feels quicker this year too: “I tried to add to my speed [over the summer], especially those first couple steps, I think was big for me, and I think it’s kind of paying off now. I’m starting to notice that I’m quicker off the jump.”

Seattle Kraken (8-4-5)

Per the Kraken:

Marchment-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Stephenson-Nyman

Tolvanen-Catton-Wright

Kartye-Gaudreau-Winterton

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Montour

Evans-Oleksiak

Murray

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken is at 7 PM PT at Climate Pledge Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.