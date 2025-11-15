Sharks Still Hoping Skinner Injury Not Too Serious

SEATTLE — The San Jose Sharks are still hoping that Jeff Skinner’s injury isn’t too serious.

On Thursday, Skinner suffered a scary-looking lower-body injury early in 2-0 loss to the Calgary Flames. He left the game and didn’t come back.

Jeff Skinner’s skate goes very awkwardly into the boards, you really hope it’s not as bad as it looks. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/sEVUKv6Blo — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) November 14, 2025

Skinner didn’t practice on Friday, but head coach Ryan Warsofsky is hoping that the injury isn’t as bad as it looked.

“We’re hopeful it’s in that day-to-day category,” Warsofsky said. “We’ll see, we’ll get back, he’ll get evaluated when we get back to San Jose.”

That could be a good sign, that Skinner didn’t immediately return to San Jose after the injury.

The San Jose Sharks are due back home after their Saturday night match-up with the Seattle Kraken.

“It could change,” Warsofsky warned, about Skinner’s prognosis. He labeled it day-to-day today, but that could change back in San Jose.

Skinner has provided solid secondary offense for the San Jose Sharks this season, scoring four goals and seven points in 17 games. The veteran sniper isn’t afraid to shoot: His 8.28 Shots Per 60 in All Situations is second to Macklin Celebrini (8.43) on the team.

In Skinner’s stead, the Sharks recalled center Zack Ostapchuk.