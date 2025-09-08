Kostin Thinks Sharks Wanted Him To Fight More

Klim Kostin still wants to play in the NHL.

But he hopes that his next stop will go better than his last two with the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks.

The San Jose Sharks decided not to qualify the RFA this past summer, after the 6-foot-4 winger scored one goal and seven points in 35 games. This was after a promising debut in teal the year before, with five goals and 10 points in 19 appearances.

In a candid interview in Russian with Sport Express and Alexey Shevchenko released on Thursday, Kostin laid out his last two organizations, especially the Red Wings. He also expressed his love for the Edmonton Oilers and his lack of desire to return to the KHL.

Here’s what Kostin said about the San Jose Sharks, as translated by San Jose Hockey Now contributor Nikita Sokolov.

Alexey Shevchenko: Let’s be honest, you failed your season with San Jose. What’s the reason?

Klim Kostin: Agree, the season didn’t go as planned. But many players go through this. The most important thing is how you react. I tried to keep my spirits high.

AS: There was a rumor that San Jose primarily expected fights from you. Is that true?

KK: They didn’t put it this way, but I had this very feeling. I had good games, but then the fourth line again. When I didn’t fight when it was needed, I was out of the lineup the following games. It’s simple like 2+2.

AS: But you’re not the one who avoids fights. Why were you refusing them?

KK: Of course, not out of fear. I just think it’s humiliating to show up on the ice for 4-5 minutes only for a brawl. Fans come to watch hockey. I’m hot-tempered, can get into a fight on emotion, but coming to fight for the sake of a show… it’s not for me.

…

AS: In San Jose with head coach David Quinn, was everything going well?

KK: Yes. He’s a straightforward, honest man.

Said: “If you’ll be working, coming back to the defense, showing full effort — you’ll have it all.” And I actually got ice-time, played on the power play, had 10 points in 19 games, skated with strong linemates like Granlund. Felt hockey again, felt myself.

But then in the summer the coach changed, and the wheel went full circle.