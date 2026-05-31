SJHN Daily: Celebrini & Canada Lose to Finland, Will Play for Bronze

The dream duo of Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby have fallen short again.

Team Canada lost to Team Finland 4-2 in the semifinal of the World Championships. They will now face Team Norway for the bronze on May 31 at 6:30 AM PT. Finland will take on host Switzerland for the gold later in the day.

This is after Canada lost the Olympic gold medal game to the United States in February.

Team Canada – who also didn’t make it to the final last year, losing out in the quarterfinals – had swept their group and defeated Team USA before their loss to Finland.

The San Jose Sharks superstar did factor into the second of Canada’s goals on the day, flipping a puck from the defensive zone to Dylan Holloway at center for a primary assist.

Captain Canada Macklin Celebrini feeds Dylan Holloway for the go ahead goal in the first period. Former #SJSharks defender Dylan DeMelo with the secondary assist. Canada up 2-1 in #MensWorlds Semis pic.twitter.com/MIM5FKfuzQ — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) May 30, 2026

On the bright side for the Sharks, Sam Dickinson made his World Championships debut for Canada, in place of the injured Evan Bouchard.

Celebrini leads Canada with 13 points, on six goals and seven assists, in just nine World Championships games.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What are fair trades for the San Jose Sharks‘ No. 2 overall pick?

Who is new Sharks signing Phillip Sinn?

How will PWHL San Jose build its roster?

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil spoke to Will Smith.

The San Jose Barracuda signed goaltender Connor Hasley.

Could the San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers be trade partners?

The San Jose Sharks are open to moving the No. 2 overall pick.

Using our No. 2 draft pick as an asset to continue building a strong future. @BrodieBz sits down with DJ Bean and Pete Blackburn of @WhatChaosShow in the latest Sharks Mic Check: https://t.co/6kiNzX5S1g pic.twitter.com/RkPXvzf0kM — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 28, 2026

Around the NHL…

The Stanley Cup Playoffs Final schedule dropped.

The IIHF will determine the status of Russia’s participation on an event-by-event basis next year.

There are plenty of silver linings to the Montreal Canadiens‘ year.

The Colorado Avalanche have not yet held an end-of-season press conference.

Who are the top-10 ‘small-guy’ prospects in this year’s draft?

The Carolina Hurricanes are the first Eastern Conference team outside of Florida to make the Stanley Cup Playoff final since 2019.

The Canes didn’t touch the Conference Finals trophy after winning it.