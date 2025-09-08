Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Clowe Joins Rangers as AGM, Celebrini & Smith at Giants Game

Published

6 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Ryan Clowe has joined the New York Rangers as an assistant general manager, one day after stepping down from that role with the San Jose Sharks.

Clowe had been an AGM with the Sharks for one year, following a three-year role as an advisor for the Rangers.

In his statement about leaving the San Jose Sharks, Clowe cited the best interests of his family.

The Rangers also announced the addition of Blake Wheeler to their front office as Hockey Operations Advisor, as well as promotions for Ryan Martin and Jim Sullivan.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Klim Kostin thinks the Sharks wanted him to fight more.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Carey Price had humorous twitter reactions after the San Jose Sharks acquired Price’s contract.

Other Sharks News…

Could Macklin Celebrini be a dark horse Hart Trophy winner?

How is prospect Cam Lund on the right track?

Ex-San Jose Sharks PTO alerts: Kevin Labanc signed a PTO with the Carolina Hurricanes. Givani Smith is joining him there. Meanwhile, Dylan Gambrell is attending Nashville Predators camp.

Around the NHL…

Could Cale Makar break the defenseman Hart Trophy drought this year?

Defense has powered the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup.

A study suggests the Detroit Red Wings were one of the least aggressive teams in the NHL last year.

Montreal Canadian’s Ken Dryden‘s legacy was special.

Who do players think the toughest goalies to beat in the NHL are?

A 12-year-old-defenseman named Wagner Shell III made his film debut in an adaptation of the hockey cult classic film “Youngblood.”

Leo Carlsson is taking steps toward having a prominent role with Team Sweden at the Olympics.

Maptov

Family decision eh? Sounds more like a professional decision.

-3
Reply
SJShorky

His family is all in Newfoundland. Seems petty to shit on the guy for wanting to be closer to his family.

0
Reply
Maptov

He didn’t relocate to California dumb fuck. His family lives in Florida too. Seems you never have your facts straight, kiddo.

-1
Reply
Marc Raabe

Chill with the hostilities. Clowe was a great Shark. If a better job opportunity presented itself, be happy for the man.

0
Reply

