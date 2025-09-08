SJHN Daily: Clowe Joins Rangers as AGM, Celebrini & Smith at Giants Game

Ryan Clowe has joined the New York Rangers as an assistant general manager, one day after stepping down from that role with the San Jose Sharks.

Clowe had been an AGM with the Sharks for one year, following a three-year role as an advisor for the Rangers.

In his statement about leaving the San Jose Sharks, Clowe cited the best interests of his family.

The Rangers also announced the addition of Blake Wheeler to their front office as Hockey Operations Advisor, as well as promotions for Ryan Martin and Jim Sullivan.

#NYR Hockey Operations Staff updates: – Ryan Martin has been promoted to Associate General Manager and will continue in his role as General Manager of the Wolf Pack.

– Jim Sullivan has been promoted to Assistant General Manager.

– Ryane Clowe has been named Assistant General… pic.twitter.com/np49OrAB14 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 8, 2025

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Klim Kostin thinks the Sharks wanted him to fight more.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Carey Price had humorous twitter reactions after the San Jose Sharks acquired Price’s contract.

Every year, #SJSharks fly their biggest sponsors on the team plane with the players. One year, Dan Boyle picked the movie for the sponsors. His choice? Body horror cult classic, "The Human Centipede". Subscribe & watch the full episode here –> https://t.co/sNzhfTvVps pic.twitter.com/LUx06xgRa1 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 8, 2025

Other Sharks News…

#SJSharks hockey is back in town! Some Misa (77) in teal, and Celebrini (71) in white assists Dellandrea in the slot, then cheeses in front of the opposing bench. (Sorry, Captain’s skates aren’t open to the public) pic.twitter.com/I4YdNaNkOV — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 8, 2025

Could Macklin Celebrini be a dark horse Hart Trophy winner?

Training Camp Preview: Who wins the final top six spot?

🦈 Five players are locks for the top six

🦈 Who are the contenders?

🦈 Who wins the spot, and how long until Misa gets the job? 📺 https://t.co/NB6IV3XCcu

🎧 https://t.co/xsVablwFgw pic.twitter.com/ObaidPw9LQ — Locked on Misa ELC When? (@LockedOnSharks) September 8, 2025

How is prospect Cam Lund on the right track?

Sharks guys Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are taking some hacks at Oracle Park today. pic.twitter.com/4bHdwEICWd — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) September 8, 2025

San Jose Sharks stars Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith taking some BP hacks before tonight's game 🦈 pic.twitter.com/d2z01Dvknz — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 9, 2025

On a scale of 1-the pros, how’d they do?! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/kigr5fXfn0 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 9, 2025

Ex-San Jose Sharks PTO alerts: Kevin Labanc signed a PTO with the Carolina Hurricanes. Givani Smith is joining him there. Meanwhile, Dylan Gambrell is attending Nashville Predators camp.

He's just heating up 🔥 Will Smith takes the spotlight in today’s 10 Things to Watch with @BrodieBz. pic.twitter.com/VHwvLWSGtm — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 8, 2025

Around the NHL…

Could Cale Makar break the defenseman Hart Trophy drought this year?

Defense has powered the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup.

A study suggests the Detroit Red Wings were one of the least aggressive teams in the NHL last year.

The 2026 NHL Draft will take place June 26-27, 2026 NHL President of Content & Events Steve Mayer just confirmed with us live on @SiriusXMNHL. He added host city is not yet decided; goal is to finalize that by end of this calendar year. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 8, 2025

Montreal Canadian’s Ken Dryden‘s legacy was special.

Who do players think the toughest goalies to beat in the NHL are?

A 12-year-old-defenseman named Wagner Shell III made his film debut in an adaptation of the hockey cult classic film “Youngblood.”

Leo Carlsson is taking steps toward having a prominent role with Team Sweden at the Olympics.