Clowe Steps Down as Sharks AGM

Ryane Clowe has stepped down as San Jose Sharks assistant general manager, in a surprise move.

Clowe released this statement via the team:

“Recently, I had to make the extremely difficult decision to resign from my position as assistant general manager with the San Jose Sharks.

“I truly loved being back in San Jose and working with Mike Grier and his entire team but at this point, this decision is in the best interest of my family.

“The franchise has an exciting future ahead and is set up to be successful for a long period of time, and I am grateful to Mike and Jonathan Becher for giving me the opportunity to return to San Jose.”

Clowe, 42, was named San Jose Sharks AGM last July.

Clowe, taken in the sixth round of the 2001 Draft by the Sharks, was a fan favorite because of his combination of toughness and skill. In 491 games with the Sharks, Rangers, and Devils, Clowe accumulated 112 goals, 309 points, and 618 penalty minutes.

Clowe’s playing career ended prematurely, however, in 2014 because of concussions.

Clowe was a New Jersey Devils assistant coach from 2016 to 2018, Newfoundland Growlers head coach in 2018-19, and New Rangers’ senior adviser from 2021 to 2024.