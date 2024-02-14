San Jose Sharks
Labanc Sees Writing on the Wall for Sharks’ Career
Kevin Labanc has been a healthy scratch for the San Jose Sharks for seven straight games and counting.
For a player who’s averaged 0.52 Points Per Game from 2017 to 2023, capped off by a career-high 56 points in 2018-19, it has been a tough adjustment to make. He last played on Jan. 16 in Chicago.
“You just work hard and control what you can control,” the 28-year-old winger, who has just seven points in 32 games, said.
Labanc has never found himself in a situation like this throughout his eight-year NHL career.
Even last year, he managed 15 goals and enjoyed a 23-points-in-29-games stretch when he was playing with Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier.
But he has not been able to get things going even though San Jose is knee-deep into a rebuild, averaging just 11:46 a night.
“I know that I’m not playing, but I know what I’m capable of when I do get out there on the ice,” Labanc said defiantly yesterday. “I still feel good and I know when I get an opportunity, I can go out there and execute.”
But San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn believes those “opportunities” are not reserved for just games.
“We watch every practice,” Quinn said. “And it’s funny, people talk about needing an opportunity, well, everyday is an opportunity.
“I’m not out there making my grocery list while practice is going on. I’ve been paying attention to what guys are doing, how hard they’re working, and if they are doing what they are supposed to do. That’s all part of the equation.
“You are getting evaluated based on everything you do, and that holds true to every player.”
Quinn noted that he and Labanc spoke before the break about his expectations. The San Jose Sharks have had four practices since coming back from the break, which Quinn has considered up-and-down for the embattled winger.
“He had a better day today than yesterday,” Quinn said tersely, when asked on Monday about how Labanc is practicing.
Labanc will sit out again tonight in the San Jose Sharks’ return to action against the Winnipeg Jets.
“We think we have 12 [forwards] who have played better than him,” Quinn said on Tuesday.
For the pending UFA, the writing appears to be on the wall for his future with the San Jose Sharks. A Trade Deadline deal will be a challenge though, because he’s an expensive ($4.725 million AAV) and unproductive (this year) offense-first winger. Also, the Sharks have just one remaining salary retention slot, and other more in-demand trade candidates in line for it.
He’s more likely a buy-low bounceback candidate this off-season.
The skilled winger is taking it all in stride. After all, his name has been a constant in trade rumors in each of the last four seasons, at least.
“It’s just an understanding of, [if] it’s not working here, maybe go somewhere else and get a fresh start of it,” Labanc said. “Maybe when you were younger, you thought you’d be with the same team for your whole career, but that’s not necessarily the case. Not everyone can be Marc-Edouard Vlasic or Logan Couture or Tomas Hertl.”
We get future considerations and maybe another team retains and gets a pick?
Also, any thoughts on why this trade deadline has been so relatively slow around the league?
There’s still 3 weeks to go before the deadline, there’s plenty of time for it to pick up
It’s true, there is a lot of time left. But something is telling me that we won’t be getting many fireworks.
I’d be curious to hear a more elaborate explanation of what Labanc is (or is not) doing in practice. His performance in game is spotty. I’m not as down on him as most fans, but definitely not high on him either (especially considering his contract). He has his moments but the seem to be out weighted by some iffy defensive play and the occasional lazy penalty.
Of our UFAs, Labanc and Hoffman are the two who likely require full retention to make a deal happen. Kahkonen at 2.75m, Duclair at 3m and Barabanov at 2.5m are tradeable without retention, but retention would boost their value. If the slot is more valuable in one of those trades, then Labanc and Hoffman stay Sharks and we see them walk in the offseason. Personally I think that is most likely, because I can’t imagine Labanc and Hoffman getting much back, even at half price. The one I’m curious about is Macdonald. He’s a cheap swiss army knife, and while… Read more »
Been thinking Labanc would make a great winger for Eklund.
Eklund is going to play much of his career with talented offensive wingers. For all that Labanc isn’t, one thing he is: a talented offensive winger. His best season came with a pass-first center. So put him on Eklund’s wing and see how Eklund does when he’s got an offensively talented winger to work with. Which is a big part of Eklund’s development