Kahkonen Makes 39 Saves in 1-0 Loss to Jets, Sturm Leaves Game With Injury

The San Jose Sharks visit the Winnipeg Jets in their first game in two weeks.

The Sharks got shut out 1-0 by the Jets, wasting a 39-save Kaapo Kahkonen masterpiece.

Period 1

Granlund penalty: It’s Emberson though, who’s beat inside and out by Ehler, Granlund prevents a Grade-A with a hook.

4 left: Granlund puck battle out of the box, said it a lot, for a small guy, he’s really tenacious. Eklund, once again, can learn a ton from him. Granlund told us that he played his first three years as a center, but it was a real struggle with puck battles, his body hadn’t developed. That could be Eklund’s physical track, still a lot of work there for him, obviously.

Barron goal: Jets tilting play.

Through 4:35, San Jose Sharks had first four shots of the game. The Jets had last 15 shots of the period, including the Barron goal.

Per SPORTLOGiQ, Jets 4-1 Slot Shots, 4-0 High-Danger at Even Strength. So Sharks held them to perimeter, at least. But same story all season, just not enough offense, defense is bend don’t break at best.

Period 2

1 in: Sharks’ first shot in 16:55, Vlasic a short-handed shot.

4 in: MacDonald misses on slot shot, but nice set-up from Hoffman and Sturm.

8 in: Like that Zetterlund hustle, a little offensive punch finally.

9 in: Good Kunin DZ shift, his physicality beats the Jet to the puck in the corner, then short pass for exit.

Great call-out by Hedican: Takes big hit from Stanley in NZ, shakes it off, causes NZ Jets turnover, then skates hard the other way for a quality chance.

10 in: Kahkonen stops Niederreiter breakaway. Looks like Nino gets behind Rutta. Then Zetterlund turns it over in NZ, you really can’t do that, Jets 2-on-1 the other way.

5 in: Granlund and Duclair almost combine for a score, initiated by a Vlasic pokecheck on entry, that’s a real good play. Vlasic stop to Zetterlund, Zetterlund to Duclair.

Jets 9-2 Slot Shots, 5-4 High-Danger in the middle frame.

Period 3

Sorry for my underbaked game notes tonight, by the way! Working on an interesting Labanc story. That will be out tonight too.

Nico Sturm to the locker room after a big hit leaves him vulnerable, hitting his head on the ice.#SJSharks down another center. pic.twitter.com/sFKoUp9XR3 — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) February 15, 2024

5 left: Back-to-back Grade-A saves by Kahkonen. Whoa. That might be an example of what he’s worked on, just staying within himself in the crease, not being overactive.

Oh no. Hedican says Kahkonen calling over the bench, got hurt. "He can barely skate to the bench," @sharkvoice says, when Kahkonen tries to come off for the extra man. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 15, 2024

Hopefully, Kahkonen isn’t too serious, he’s skating off on his own, though in some pain.