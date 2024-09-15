San Jose Sharks
SOURCE: Labanc, Devils Close to PTO
It looks like Kevin Labanc’s new home is his home…maybe?
San Jose Hockey Now has heard that the ex-San Jose Sharks playoff hero will likely be signing a PTO with the New Jersey Devils.
The playmaking winger struggled last year with just two goals and seven assists in 46 games. It was a tough season for the last-place Sharks in general, and Labanc also didn’t get much of a chance to show his stuff, averaging a career-low 11:37 a night.
The 28-year-old UFA was a San Jose Sharks’ 2014 sixth-round pick and consistently averaged about half a point per game a season before 2023-24, highlighted by a 56-point campaign in 2018-19. He also scored a goal and three assists on one power play to lead San Jose, down 3-0 in the third period, to a 5-4 OT Game Seven first round victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019.
After his career season, Labanc signed a sweetheart one-year, $1 million pact, followed by a four-year, $18.9 million contract.
With the Devils, Labanc could be potentially reunited with friend and ex-San Jose Sharks star Timo Meier. It’s also a chance for Labanc to play close to his native Staten Island, where his parents still reside. As a teenager, before he joined the USNTDP, Labanc also played on various New Jersey youth teams.
Labanc will get a chance to show that last year was an aberration next week, when training camps open around the NHL.
(UPDATE: The Hockey News was working on the same story at the same time, they came out with the news first. New Jersey Hockey Now followed with a confirmation that Labanc will indeed be reporting to the New Jersey Devils next week)
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Good riddance Kevin(healthy scratch ) LaBank.
Way overpaid for what you bring to any Orr-ga-ni-zation.
One of Doug Wilson’s worst signings.
Bad take. He’s a useful player on a good team. He’s just too one dimensional on a lousy team that needs its vets to do it all. Disregarding the actual cap hit, and looking at it from a pure dollars perspective his one year “bet on me” deal made him a less than $4m per year player over 5 years. That’s about right for a 15 goal/30 assist guy whose numbers would have been better if there was some actual driving talent around him. I get tired of all the hate on players by fans that expect them to be… Read more »
Banker & Quinny just didn’t see eye to eye. He played some good hockey for the Sharks & that ‘bet on me’ shouldn’t be overlooked- and part of the reason he did it was to allow the club to pay some key contracts……Kevin was not the bad guy imo…..
1000% agree with you Dave
Labanc didn’t see “eye to eye” with 3 different coaching staffs. At some point it’s not the coaches, it’s the player.
Whoever downvoted this is an idiot.
I wish Labanc the best but he had one good season stapled to a HOF center who babysat him thru each shift while getting cushy 3rd line matchups. He’s not worth the energy it took to comment on this post.
What part of “healthy scratch ” for 40+ games on the worst team in the NHL don’t you understand???
That fact sums up his game.
“Not seeing eye to eye”….. means “I’m not playing defense”.
New to hockey???
What’s the story with the “Orr-ga-no-zation” thing?
Hope he can find success, with a more talented team. As much as I have been a detractor, he has complimentary skills, he just needs couple line mates that make up for his deficiencies, like Jumbo did. NJD might be that place. Some people make everybody better, some people make good better, do think he is the later. With good talented 2 way forwards, he will thrive and make them better. I always wanted more from him, but will always have respect and therefore hope for him, after he took a 1mil deal when he could have had a lot… Read more »
Agreed, I don’t think enough recognized his game the way that we do. Loved when he battled, he also had some rough injury luck last few years
He had one real injury. Doesn’t explain all the other seasons of mostly sub mediocre play.
As I said 3 NHL coaching staffs don’t agree with you. Seems like most of the league didn’t agree with you also. Maybe you’re not able to recognize an NHL level game in a player?🤔 sorry to be harsh but it’s reality.
No, he won’t. He’s not good enough to be in a good teams top 6 and he doesn’t play defense good enough to be on a third line. I don’t see any chance he makes the Devils unless they suffer a bunch of injuries. His future is over seas or in the AHL. Don’t see many teams wanting him as an example for the prospects though considering he’s never corrected the huge holes in his game.
Wish him nothing but the best, got a chance to meet him at a restaurant once and he was a super nice person and seemed very down to earth. I was wearing a vintageSharks hat and he kept staring at me haha, I didn’t wanna go over and bother him and his wife (?) out at dinner, but briefly stopped by when we were leaving and he was like “love the hat!”. I feel like he still has plenty of game left, hope he figures it all out
So you’re support is all based him being nice to you once? Cmon man…
I don’t see a problem with that. Nice to hear a pro athlete isn’t a jerk. I wish the kid the best as well if for nothing else being pivotal in the greatest powerplay in playoff history.
It’s hockey. The overwhelming majority are good people as a rule.
Yup, will always love him for that come back. If I ever saw him in a bar he would drink for free on my tab. One of my favorite memories that I got to share with my kids.
But if I’m building a contender, I don’t want him in the organization at any level. Grier and his entire staff seems to agree.
Thanks Shorky for bringing some reality to some of the rose colored glasses comments.