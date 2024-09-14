Nolan Burke Played Hurt Last Year, Looking Forward to ‘Better Path’ With Sharks

Nolan Burke was on the golf course when he saw a missed call from the Nashville Predators.

“I called them back and got the news from there,” Burke told local reporters before this week’s Rookie Faceoff. “Pretty funny way to get the news.”

The news? Burke was being sent with top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov and a third-round pick to the San Jose Sharks for a first-round pick, former first-rounder David Edstrom, and Magnus Chrona.

While Burke — who primarily played in the ECHL last season — might be considered a throw-in compared to some of the assets in the trade, he is used to being written off and proving others wrong.

“That’s been a thing my whole life,” the 21-year-old forward said. “I wasn’t a highly-rated prospect going into the OHL. [I] made a successful career there. Signed as [an undrafted] free agent [with Nashville]. It’s been tough. This is that year where I need to prove myself, so I’m excited to give it all I can and keep that underdog mentality. Use that as fuel and keep working hard.”

Early in the 2022-23 OHL season, Nolan Burke‘s play with the Sarnia Sting was rewarded with a three-year entry-level contract with the Predators. He then exploded for 50 goals and 82 points in 56 games and produced over a point-per-game in the playoffs.

But before his first pro season in 2023-24, he had both sports hernia and hip adductor surgeries.

“It was super tough going into my first year of pro hurt,” Burke said. “My power and acceleration, that whole area was pretty tough last year.”

As a result, Burke played the majority of the season through injury and was quickly sent to the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators. He put up only five goals and 10 assists in 47 games in Atlanta. He also made one appearance with the AHL Milwaukee Admirals.

“A lot of this offseason, I had to keep doing that rehab from those surgeries,” Burke explained. “Did a lot to get my core to the strongest I think it’s ever been. Keep working on that adductor area… Lifting heavier weights again. Being able to run, and shift, and do acceleration stuff again. Jump. Building to where it’s one of my strengths now, not one of my weaknesses.”

Now, Burke is ready to turn the page and is embracing his fresh start with the San Jose Sharks: “I didn’t really ever get to show myself off to [the Predators.] I went to [2023 development] camp hurt, main camp hurt, season was hurt. [2024 development] camp was the first time I got to [be healthy] — and they have a lot of young guys coming up and had a big splash in free agency.”

He’s off to a good start — he netted an assist in the San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 Rookie Faceoff-opening victory against Utah Hockey Club on Friday, and was used on the second power play unit.

“It’ll be, hopefully, a better path here,” he said, “and that’s one of the reasons why I’m so excited.”