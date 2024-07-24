BREAKING: Sharks Re-Sign Thrun

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Henry Thrun.

The RFA defenseman, 23, was inked to a two-year, $2 million contract ($1 million AAV).

“Henry has been a reliable addition to our defense corps since he joined the organization,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said. “We are encouraged by his development since he came to San Jose and look forward to seeing him continue to grow his game with our club.”

Thrun was acquired during the 2023 Trade Deadline from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2024 third-round pick. The 6-foot-2 blueliner enjoyed his first full pro season last year, winning the media-voted Sharks Rookie of the Year with three goals and eight assists in 51 games. He also averaged 20 minutes a night, second among San Jose Sharks defensemen, behind only Mario Ferraro. He was sixth among all NHL rookie defensemen in ATOI.

The rebuilding Sharks are hoping that the young blueliner, who profiles as an all-around defender, can become a core building block in their climb out of the cellar.