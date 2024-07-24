San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Re-Sign Thrun
The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Henry Thrun.
The RFA defenseman, 23, was inked to a two-year, $2 million contract ($1 million AAV).
“Henry has been a reliable addition to our defense corps since he joined the organization,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said. “We are encouraged by his development since he came to San Jose and look forward to seeing him continue to grow his game with our club.”
Thrun was acquired during the 2023 Trade Deadline from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2024 third-round pick. The 6-foot-2 blueliner enjoyed his first full pro season last year, winning the media-voted Sharks Rookie of the Year with three goals and eight assists in 51 games. He also averaged 20 minutes a night, second among San Jose Sharks defensemen, behind only Mario Ferraro. He was sixth among all NHL rookie defensemen in ATOI.
The rebuilding Sharks are hoping that the young blueliner, who profiles as an all-around defender, can become a core building block in their climb out of the cellar.
2mil per year? I hope that’s not it but it’s fine if it is. Seems like they will want him in the NHL at that salary so it make me wonder if someone on the left is on their way out? Or are they planning on playing someone on their off side? Walman, Ferraro seem to be locks but maybe one plays RD? Hoping Shakir take a LD spot.
Two years, $2 million is $1 million AAV. I clarified it regardless, thanks
Gotcha. Just wasn’t sure. Thanks!
Honestly I would say he’s worth 2 a year if he plays better next year. Being that he now lives in the bay area, 1 million doesn’t go very far. I wish more of these guys made slightly more money, they spend so much money on maintaining and building their bodies (unless the org provides that stuff, I’m not sure) that they shouldn’t feel like they’re broke just because a house costs 2 million. Wish the ahl guys got a better deal too in the barracuda
A million does not go to far? Like sure housing prices a lot in bay area, but as a 23 yr old kid he does not need to buy next door to Patty/Boyler and Jumbo. He could, share a condo and bank most of that and invest it. At 23 that is what I would do!!! He has lot of meals paid for and all the facilities he needs. Sorry, I get we are an entertainment driven society but some of us wont make a million in 20 yrs of work let alone 2 mil in 2 yrs. When cost… Read more »
Glad to see this. I think the Sharks will surprise some people this year, then again I said the same last year, and the year before, and the year before………. Guess I am just an optimist. GO SHARKS!
I’m right there with you. They turned over almost half the roster, a significant points increase is not impossible. Honestly this has a similar feel from the 2nd to 3rd season when they made a record (at the time) points improvement. Especially if they can add one more offensive RD.
I know he said a major goal for himself this summer was to put on muscle. A lot of young players need to do that, but Thrun definitely saw first hand how important it is last year. A stronger, more competitive and more physical Thrun could take a real step forward.
He needs plyometrics more than anything. Gotta improve his first step and lateral agility.
Good value good player and good term. I assume it’s 2-way and he can be sent down if needed?
I totally agree!
I do not think one way or two way, matters for Waiver exemption! Think just means he gets paid two different salaries. Like I think his is 975k this year in Ahl or nhl regardles, that is one way where Bailey has a two way 800k in NhL and 375k in ahl.
I think that is distinction, but not 100% positive. Waiver exemption is based on age/when played nhl games/total nhl games. Like some sliding rule thing. Think this is Thruns last year as waiver exempt based on when he played nhl and how many.
You’re correct. One way vs two way is strictly how much the player makes in each league.
Got it, thx.
Had to have a quick laugh at griers comments. “Thrun has been a reliable addition…” Funny all I remember him doing is losing puck battles and getting pushed around while playing DEFENSE (not offense, which didn’t look anywhere near as good as his debut the year before anyway), and his slow stick work. I guess if grier picks them he sees nothing wrong with a defender that routinely looks overmatched. Good luck to thrun next year, I hope he rediscovers his touch he had prior to last year, and they ask him to do things that more suit his style.… Read more »
Glad you’re not a scout. Thrun had his struggles as a rookie but your assessment is cartoonishly harsh.