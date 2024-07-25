SOURCE: Sharks, Bordeleau Close on Contract

Thomas Bordeleau is close to re-signing with the San Jose Sharks.

It’s not a deal that’s expected to carry significant term or AAV. Bordeleau is still waiver-exempt for the 2024-25 season.

Bordeleau, a 10.2(c) free agent, was a 2020 San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick. Since leaving the University of Michigan in 2022, he’s played parts of three seasons with the Sharks, scoring six goals and 12 assists in 43 games. The 22-year-old has otherwise starred in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda, putting up 33 goals and 36 assists in 102 games and was named an AHL All-Star in 2023.

Always a gifted offensive player, it wasn’t until this past season that the 5-foot-10 center-winger showed a stronger all-around game, which will only help him solidify an NHL role in the future.

“He’s put himself in good positions defensively and managing the puck and not chasing offense and he’s playing real big boy hockey,” then-San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn said in the last months of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bordeleau will need to take another big step in his game this fall if he wants to join the likes of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund and be a foundational piece of the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild. The offensive talent is there, and a reliable B-game coupled with more production could put him over the top.