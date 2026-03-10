Bringing Desharnais Back Should Be No-Brainer? PK Impact, Dickinson Mentorship “Incredible” (+)

Vincent Desharnais has been a “Steady Eddie” for the San Jose Sharks this season.

That’s, in part, because of a more mature mental approach from the pending UFA.

Desharnais admitted that during past Trade Deadlines, he’d get caught up in the buzz.

“It’s not a great position to be in,” Desharnais said on Friday, right before the Trade Deadline. “You just get caught into the numbers business. They’re gonna keep me. Are they not gonna keep me? Am I gonna get traded? And you just start [thinking] constantly [about] a lot of things that are out of your control. It gives you anxiety and stress for absolutely no reason, when you have no power over it.”