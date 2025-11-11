San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #17: Eklund Back, Liljegren Sits
MINNEAPOLIS — William Eklund is excited to join a winning team.
After missing the last four games with an undisclosed lower-body injury, the top San Jose Sharks winger will return to the line-up on Tuesday night at the Minnesota Wild.
Eklund was playing some of the best hockey of his career before this little speed bump, with five goals and 11 points in 12 games.
The Sharks have continued playing some of their best hockey in recent years in the last week, 7-2-1 in their last 10 and in the midst of a three-game winning streak.
Hello from Minnesota! William Eklund is on the ice, as is Tyler Toffoli.
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 11, 2025
“It’s been really exciting,” Eklund said, about watching his Sharks, six straight seasons out of the playoffs, win. “We’ve been good every game.”
Speaking of playoffs, for the first time in a long time, the Sharks are legitimately thinking about it.
“We’re not gonna look too much into it, we’re gonna go game after game here and see where it goes,” Eklund said. “But obviously, our mind is on the playoffs.”
San Jose Sharks (7-6-3)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
These were lines at morning skate:
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Kurashev-Wennberg-Eklund
Graf-Dellandrea-Skinner
Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves
Ferraro-Klingberg
Orlov-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais
Nedeljkovic
Eklund was back on the top power play unit in practice.
PP1: Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Eklund-Toffoli
PP2: Orlov-Kurashev-Wennberg-Skinner-Gaudette
Nick Leddy and Timothy Liljegren will sit.
“Lily, he’s played some pretty good hockey for us. Just think lately, it’s been a little inconsistent shift to shift,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “But again, we have to manage eight defensemen, nine, if you consider Iorio down on conditioning. We got some young guys that we want to continue to develop and play.”
Expect more random player of the game awards this road trip.
Reaves say he got notice the award that he bought arrived in San Jose minutes after #SJSharks got on plane for Minny.
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 11, 2025
Minnesota Wild (7-7-3)
Gustavsson starts for #mnwild
Middleton still sick. Out tonight. https://t.co/3d0WWOvfMk
— Jessi Pierce (@jessi_pierce) November 11, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild is at 5 PM PT at Grand Casino Arena. Watch it live on ESPN+, Hulu. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
The “roster to IR to conditioning stint to roster” pipeline is gonna get a workout this season.
Hurray for ESPN / Hulu game! #sarcasm
Fuck yeah. I’m so pumped for the first time they switch to commercial in the middle of play.
I hadn’t realized that CBJ had waived Daemon Hunt and MIN claimed him back after that Jiricek deal, that’s pretty funny.
I’m a bit surprised Lily is on the sidelines this game, I thought he had looked very good the past couple games. Coughed up the puck here and there but overall being hard to play against and very physical
I’m pumped to get Eklund back and see if that second line can get back to being kinda sorta dangerous again. I feel like Eklund wasn’t the only one humming before his injury, because obviously Kurashev and Wennberg were putting up some decent offensive numbers, and it the case of Kurashev, better than decent.
It’s been mentioned as a trap road trip, but I’m thinking this team isn’t silly enough to think they can overlook anybody, and especially not Minny after the last one a couple weeks ago.
I don’t love the idea of sitting Liljegren for performance reasons. He doesn’t need reasons to go to UFA or demand a long expensive contract in order to stay in SJ. Keeping things amicable with Liljegren seems like a worthy goal for Grier given he might be the best RHD on the roster next season (assuming Klingberg leaves and there’s not a big trade).
I’ve loved his game this season other than after he took the puck off the face. He’s been off the last few games since. The coach sitting veterans and young guys alike for performance reasons is what builds a healthy team culture. Kurashev sat earlier in the season and has been a different player since. It works.
Totally agree on accountability/culture, I just don’t think he’s deserving of a benching. I personally don’t think you can expect Liljegren and Orlov to play against top lines and not get caved sometimes. With the recent quality of competition, I’m not at all surprised Liljegren hasn’t produced as much offense, but I see him reliably doing the dirty work in the defensive zone to avoid sustained pressure and high danger chances.
I don’t think it’s lack of production, he’s had some bad decisions and physical mistakes that could have turned into goals against. Pretty sure that’s why he’s sitting.
Note the second half of Warsofsky’s comment. He has a logjam on defense now and there are players he wants to give a chance to.
Certain fans (not saying it was you) were complaining of the opposite earlier in the season when Mukh got scratched. The talk then was that the veterans weren’t being held to the same standard and Warsofsky wasn’t giving the young guys a fair shot at ice time.