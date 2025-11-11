Preview/Lines #17: Eklund Back, Liljegren Sits

MINNEAPOLIS — William Eklund is excited to join a winning team.

After missing the last four games with an undisclosed lower-body injury, the top San Jose Sharks winger will return to the line-up on Tuesday night at the Minnesota Wild.

Eklund was playing some of the best hockey of his career before this little speed bump, with five goals and 11 points in 12 games.

The Sharks have continued playing some of their best hockey in recent years in the last week, 7-2-1 in their last 10 and in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

Hello from Minnesota! William Eklund is on the ice, as is Tyler Toffoli. Please contribute to my travel here: https://t.co/dwuYlkAz7j pic.twitter.com/GSYjai73nW — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 11, 2025

“It’s been really exciting,” Eklund said, about watching his Sharks, six straight seasons out of the playoffs, win. “We’ve been good every game.”

Speaking of playoffs, for the first time in a long time, the Sharks are legitimately thinking about it.

“We’re not gonna look too much into it, we’re gonna go game after game here and see where it goes,” Eklund said. “But obviously, our mind is on the playoffs.”

San Jose Sharks (7-6-3)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

These were lines at morning skate:

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Kurashev-Wennberg-Eklund

Graf-Dellandrea-Skinner

Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves

Ferraro-Klingberg

Orlov-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Desharnais

Nedeljkovic

Eklund was back on the top power play unit in practice.

PP1: Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Eklund-Toffoli

PP2: Orlov-Kurashev-Wennberg-Skinner-Gaudette

Nick Leddy and Timothy Liljegren will sit.

“Lily, he’s played some pretty good hockey for us. Just think lately, it’s been a little inconsistent shift to shift,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “But again, we have to manage eight defensemen, nine, if you consider Iorio down on conditioning. We got some young guys that we want to continue to develop and play.”

Expect more random player of the game awards this road trip. Reaves say he got notice the award that he bought arrived in San Jose minutes after #SJSharks got on plane for Minny. He doesn't want to risk putting it in the mail again. So what's next? https://t.co/lrRF240wuG — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 11, 2025

Minnesota Wild (7-7-3)

Gustavsson starts for #mnwild Middleton still sick. Out tonight. https://t.co/3d0WWOvfMk — Jessi Pierce (@jessi_pierce) November 11, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild is at 5 PM PT at Grand Casino Arena. Watch it live on ESPN+, Hulu. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.