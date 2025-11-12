SJHN Daily: Marchand & Bedard Talk Up Celebrini, Bettman Messes Up Jumbo’s Nickname

Macklin Celebrini has the sports world on notice.

Not only are the typical San Jose Sharks and NHL outlets covering the budding star, but the Golden State Warriors broadcast also welcomed Celebrini to their broadcast. Celebrini is also the son of Dr. Rick Celebrini, the director of sports medicine for the Warriors. During the Warriors’ 114-83 win over the Indiana Pacers, Celebrini talked about the Sharks’ recent hot streak

Let's go Sharks 🦈 Welcome back to #WarriorsGround Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith!#BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/FJlzZKhb4R — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) November 10, 2025

“Stuff is starting to gel,” he said. “It’s a good feeling when you’re starting to get wins.”

Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike also asked Celebrini about a time when some of the Warriors visited Celebrini’s Chicago Steel.

“That was a crazy experience,” the 19-year-old recalled. “All of my teammates were hyped they were able to get out [to] a game. Especially in juniors, we’re not getting many fans.”

NBC Sports Bay Area posted the whole second quarter interview here.

Gary Bettman accidentally calls Joe Thornton, "Dumbo" 😂 Jumbo was good sport about it though 😅 pic.twitter.com/OZ3XaxVM9I — BarDown (@BarDown) November 11, 2025

Both Brad Marchand and Connor Bedard compliment Celebrini:

Connor Bedard has enjoyed watching his friend Macklin Celebrini thrive in San Jose pic.twitter.com/iN2QjQvaJF — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) November 11, 2025

We're shining a light on Mario Ferraro for his work as a #HockeyFightsCancer ambassador. Ferraro uses his platform to raise money as well as help those battling cancer and is always eager to connect with the community by attending pediatric oncology workshops, Sharks Foundation… pic.twitter.com/xxTtxSYbDi — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 11, 2025

The fam’s first 49ers game together 🏉 pic.twitter.com/oUMGswQO6R — Cat (Belanger) Toffoli (@catbtoffoli) November 10, 2025

CONNOR MCDAVID DOING CONNOR MCDAVID THINGS 🤯 My goodness… pic.twitter.com/j97ssfsmoI — NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2025

