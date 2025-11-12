Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Marchand & Bedard Talk Up Celebrini, Bettman Messes Up Jumbo’s Nickname

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Macklin Celebrini has the sports world on notice.

Not only are the typical San Jose Sharks and NHL outlets covering the budding star, but the Golden State Warriors broadcast also welcomed Celebrini to their broadcast. Celebrini is also the son of Dr. Rick Celebrini, the director of sports medicine for the Warriors. During the Warriors’ 114-83 win over the Indiana Pacers, Celebrini talked about the Sharks’ recent hot streak

“Stuff is starting to gel,” he said. “It’s a good feeling when you’re starting to get wins.”

Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike also asked Celebrini about a time when some of the Warriors visited Celebrini’s Chicago Steel.

“That was a crazy experience,” the 19-year-old recalled. “All of my teammates were hyped they were able to get out [to] a game. Especially in juniors, we’re not getting many fans.”

NBC Sports Bay Area posted the whole second quarter interview here.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Joe Thornton receives his Hall of Fame ring.

Are the San Jose Sharks talking about… playoffs?!

William Eklund is back in the line-up.

Jeremy Roenick and Rob Blake talk about Thornton’s talent and off-the-ice personality.

What systems are Ryan Warsofsky and the Sharks’ coaches using on special teams?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Both Brad Marchand and Connor Bedard compliment Celebrini:

Jason Demers tells a crazy Thornton story.

Jonah Gadjovich will require surgery after an upper-body injury.

AROUND THE NHL…

What’s led to Brad Marchand‘s recent scoring uptick?

What did captain Sean Couturier say of Matvei Michkov that caused an online kerfuffle?

Simon Nemec helps earn New Jersey Devils a point.

Alex Ovechkin does not have a defensive zone start this season.

Arvid and Elmer Soderblom share special moment together.

Red-hot Nathan MacKinnon earns NHL weekly honor.

NHL EDGE stats behind the Anaheim Ducks’ breakout campaign.

Is Ben Kindel in the Calder Trophy conversation?

Ryan O’Reilly regrets recent postgame rant.

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
knewbs3

Gary’s a dumbo

1
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating