Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Sharks Practice: Eklund To Miss Another Game, Gaudette & Reaves Updates

Published

6 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

William Eklund is still dealing with an injury.

Eklund, playing the best hockey of his career, missed his first game of the season on Sunday, a San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said it was a day-to-day lower-body injury, something that Eklund has been playing through, and hope was, the 23-year-old winger would be ready for Wednesday’s game at the Seattle Kraken.

However, Eklund was not at practice on Tuesday, and did not travel with the team to Seattle, so he’s going to miss another contest.

After this one-game trip, the San Jose Sharks have a home back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers. Will the Sharks’ star winger be ready by this weekend?

“He’s trending in the right direction,” Warsofsky said.

The Sharks ran interesting lines today, before their flight to Seattle.

Defenseman Vincent Iorio skated at forward. We’ll see if that’s meaningful, but Iorio couldn’t remember the last time that he played up front.

Defenseman Mario Ferraro and center-winger Ty Dellandrea also didn’t participate. Warsofsky says both will travel to the Pacific Northwest, but Ferraro (maintenance) is more certain to play than Dellandrea (lower-body), who’s considered questionable.

Also, center-winger Adam Gaudette (upper-body) and defenseman Nick Leddy (upper-body) are poised to come off IR, we’ll see if that happens. Both were full participants in practice today.

Ryan Reaves (lower-body) skated on his own today; he’s still considered day-to-day.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating