Sharks Practice: Eklund To Miss Another Game, Gaudette & Reaves Updates

William Eklund is still dealing with an injury.

Eklund, playing the best hockey of his career, missed his first game of the season on Sunday, a San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said it was a day-to-day lower-body injury, something that Eklund has been playing through, and hope was, the 23-year-old winger would be ready for Wednesday’s game at the Seattle Kraken.

However, Eklund was not at practice on Tuesday, and did not travel with the team to Seattle, so he’s going to miss another contest.

After this one-game trip, the San Jose Sharks have a home back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers. Will the Sharks’ star winger be ready by this weekend?

“He’s trending in the right direction,” Warsofsky said.

The Sharks ran interesting lines today, before their flight to Seattle.

No Ferraro too — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 4, 2025

Defenseman Vincent Iorio skated at forward. We’ll see if that’s meaningful, but Iorio couldn’t remember the last time that he played up front.

Defenseman Mario Ferraro and center-winger Ty Dellandrea also didn’t participate. Warsofsky says both will travel to the Pacific Northwest, but Ferraro (maintenance) is more certain to play than Dellandrea (lower-body), who’s considered questionable.

Also, center-winger Adam Gaudette (upper-body) and defenseman Nick Leddy (upper-body) are poised to come off IR, we’ll see if that happens. Both were full participants in practice today.

Ryan Reaves (lower-body) skated on his own today; he’s still considered day-to-day.