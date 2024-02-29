Duclair Continues Hot Streak, But Ducks Drop Sharks 6-4

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Anaheim Ducks into SAP Center.

Anthony Duclair (twice) and Mike Hoffman and William Eklund scored, but the Sharks lost 6-4.

Period 1

Zetterlund shot catches Fowler around the mouth, they're still cleaning up the blood. Fowler able to skate off on his own, but he was still dripping blood coming off — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 1, 2024

Right after Fowler goes off, Zetterlund has a shot at the top of the slot off Granlund feed, but goes for the give-and-go pass. Turnover. I see Granlund there as Dave Chappelle as Prince, “Shoot it. Shoot it.” Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time” comes on SAP Center speakers after I type that haha.

Duclair goal: But now, credit to Zetterlund, he shakes and bakes Leason. He had the puck a lot of that shift, his pass got blocked, but he chased it down. Then got rid of Leason along the wall, hit an open Duclair. Beaut play.

Carlsson goal: Looks like Barabanov forced pass up the gut leads to Ducks 3-on-2. Rutta, then Thrun, play it aggressively, leaving Carlsson by himself. Labanc was backchecking hard up the middle, don’t know if Sharks D picked that up. But gotta rewind on the turnover, that was Quinn’s theme going into tonight, coming off the heels of the 7-2 loss to the Devils.

Leason goal: Not exactly a defensive effort for the ages from Hoffman. Granlund behind him, Hoffman could’ve been more aggressive. Kahkonen has to stop that too.

Eklund penalty: We’ll see if the San Jose Sharks can keep the train on the tracks. They’ve ruined a strong start by the Granlund line.

Actual smart hockey from a Shark: Sturm has a little bit of a break short-handed, but it’s quickly cut off by the Ducks. Instead of forcing the attack, he just passes it backwards 200 feet to Ferraro, kills the remainder of the penalty.

1 left: Very nice exit pass by a tired Ferraro, he doesn’t blast it out for an icing, but he sees Duclair has some speed, bounces it up to him. Easy entry. However, Granlund gets too tricky at the OZ blueline, loses it. I really like his game, except for that, he’s not as careful with the puck as you want.

Period 2

Funny scene: Duclair was in Zadina’s place to start period, Zadina comes off. Not sure what happened there, coach was going to make a change but didn’t? Or someone not on the ball.

1 in: Duclair and Zetterlund flying again. Great Duke chance off Zetterlund pass.

Emberson not on the bench. His last shift was the final minute of prior period.

Killorn goal: Don’t love that Thrun pinch, he wasn’t getting that, leads to 2-on-1. Then, another one leaks through Kahkonen. It’s a 2-on-1, but last couple games, long shots have been sneaking through him.

Henrique penalty: Eklund draws it, good protection. Hoffman giveaway leads to Ducks 4-on-2 along the wall though. Zadina has it in high slot by himself and just shanks I guess a one-touch pass. That’s a rough PP. Ferraro does end PP with a nice stretch pass to Zadina skating up middle of NZ.

Vatrano penalty: Good hustle by Sturm up the middle. Kind of reckless, Sturm hit boards hard, but it was to prevent a scoring chance.

Hoffman goal: Duclair credited at first, but Hoffman really needed that, on a career-high 28-game goalless slump. Nice of Duclair to try to give it to him, they were chatting after the goal, and Duclair let him lead the fist bump line.

And actually, it was Hoffman’s goal!

8 left: Nice steal by Granlund on forecheck along wall.

7 left: Eklund back to the wing? He’s with Sturm and Kunin.

Eklund goal: Good work by Eklund to stick with it in front of Gibson, also Zetterlund kept it alive when it was 50-50 earlier right before goal.

Vatrano goal: Kahkonen makes the save on Vatrano one-timer, but off Ferraro and in. Act of God…who wants Sharks to win lottery??

Henrique goal: Just a professional tip. Lack of discipline kills momentum that San Jose Sharks had built with Eklund tying game.

San Jose Sharks, by and large, are playing a cleaner game tonight in terms of puck management. Not perfect, but not embarrassing like the last game. For example, Devils had a 9-5 odd-man rushes edge last game per SPORTLOGiQ, so far through 40, Sharks have a 6-3 edge. So that suggests better puck management. But yeah, still losing, oh well. The right guys are scoring to feel good about, be it future of the team or their draft pick war chest.

Period 3

1 in: Eklund dusts off Mintyukov twice on the same shift.

Eklund gets called for a takedown of Vaakanainen, but both go off, you don’t that, fan of the jam.

Followed by beaut Granlund one-on-one versus LaCombe that draws a penalty.

Hoffman wires it off Gibson, one-timer. Can still shoot, for sure.

Duclair goal: Looks like a smart shot-pass for rebound for Duclair, to take advantage of extra space on 4-on-3 power play.

Also tonight only the second time in the last five seasons that #SJSharks have scored 3 power play goals in a game. In 2018-19, they did it THREE times that year, but that was a long, long time ago, in a galaxy of star players far, far away — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 1, 2024

5 left: Whoa ugly bounce pass puck touch by Okhotiuk. Dangerous, in DZ, right to Ducks.

Empty net Ducks goal: Granlund was incensed, maybe because he lost it off wall? Didn’t see any penalty there or anything.