SJHN Daily: Draft Lottery Drawing Live for 1st Time, Couture Talks End of Career With Seravalli

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery is just around the corner.

For the first time in history, the Draft order drawing will be done live. Rather than the NHL knowing the outcome before the event as we’ve seen in the past, then revealing the results in a studio show — San Jose Hockey Now described the process as the San Jose Sharks got the No. 1 pick last year — fans and league executives will learn the results at the same time.

After finishing last in the NHL last season, the San Jose Sharks will have the top odds to earn the first overall-pick for the second straight year. With names like Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and James Hagens all atop the draft board, the Sharks will undoubtedly gain a key asset for their continued rebuild. The Sharks can pick no worse than No. 3.

Here are the 185 four-number lottery combinations, of 1,000, which will net the San Jose Sharks the No. 1 pick. This animated video will break down the Draft Lottery process in two minutes.

The draw will be broadcast live on May 5 at 4 p.m. P.T. on ESPN in the US, while it will be available on Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.

Andrew Poturalski discusses the KHL rumor, his injury, and throws a couple of teammates “under the bus”.

William Eklund is stable after a scary injury.

Takeaways from the San Jose Barracuda‘s loss to the Colorado Eagles in Game One.

JD Young joins the latest San Jose Hockey Now Podcast to discuss the San Jose Sharks‘ next step:

Jacob MacDonald wanted to stay with the Sharks, but now the Colorado Eagles star is the Barracuda’s nightmare.

Bystedt! First playoff goal in San Jose in 6 years! pic.twitter.com/7CcO2wnD9d — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) May 3, 2025

Other Sharks News…

Logan Couture sat down with Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff to talk about his end of his playing career. He reveals when he first got the injury that ended his career.

The San Jose Sharks have announced their “May Summer of Teal.”

Jack Thompson spoke about San Jose’s first home playoff game since 2019.

Around the NHL…

Matt Coronato signed a large extension with the Calgary Flames.

The New York Rangers announced Mike Sullivan as their new head coach.

Frederik Andersen signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Mark Scheifele is a game-time decision ahead of the Winnipeg Jets’ game 7 against the St. Louis Blues.

Looking back at Marc-Andre Fleury‘s top career moments.

The Florida Panthers had a unique tie to the Kentucky Derby this year.

Despite the Montreal Canadiens being eliminated from the playoffs, Lane Hutson thrived.

Mikko Rantanen carried the Dallas Stars past former team Colorado Avalanche to win a thrilling Game Seven. Ex-San Jose Sharks bench boss Peter DeBoer is now 9-0 in Game Sevens.