San Jose Sharks
Eklund Deal Can Open Up Bigger Trade for Sharks…But For Who?
The San Jose Sharks have traded William Eklund to the Ottawa Senators…so what’s next for the Sharks?
The Sharks traded Eklund, along with prospects Kasper Halttunen and Brandon Svoboda, to the Senators for the No. 9 pick of the 2026 Draft.
So why did the San Jose Sharks move on from the popular winger?
It doesn’t feel like GM Mike Grier is done. On the surface, it doesn’t make sense for a team that’s trying to get back into the playoff picture to trade an established and improving 23-year-old winger in Eklund for just a draft pick, however high, especially when there are clear holes on the Sharks’ blueline.
At the moment, the Sharks have just two blueliners signed, veteran Dmitry Orlov and sophomore Sam Dickinson, and a couple RFAs in Michael Kesselring and Shakir Mukhamadullin.
So using that No. 9 for some defensive help right now makes sense.
It is San Jose Hockey Now’s understanding that the San Jose Sharks had “lots of interest” in top-pairing defenseman Bowen Byram, dealt after the Eklund trade.
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
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Cam Robinson says there’s noise that the Sharks are looking to make another splash this week. Any ideas aside from Werenski?
Eklund was my favorite Sharks before they got Celly but I could smell this trade long time ago. I’m sure Greer is cooking something in his deal kitchen and may trade for the established D-man playing 1st or 2nd pair or even two of them. The GM now can take the Swedish left winger to play with Celly and all experts are saying that he’s NHL ready today! All in all, Greer is trying to go for the playoffs run full power forward.
I really gotta wonder if Mason Marchment could be a Grier target in UFA. He would provide exactly what the top 6 is missing and it brings full circle back to his opening week as GM. I know they weren’t teammates but if Brian Marchment was working for the Sharks back then they would know each other. A chance to give a payday to the son of someone who meant so much to the franchise who just so happens to also fill a massive need for the team. Probably a pipe dream but would make a great story. I may… Read more »
He seems like a Grier type player: big, physical, hard working, can provide depth scoring, etc.
The scouting on him for UFA makes him seem like an ideal addition. It could also make Musty expendable in a trade for D help.
If the Sharks are flipping that 9OA, I’m hoping it’s not “veteran help” as much as someone that could fit the timeline. Byram fit that profile but matching Chicago would have excessive and the $12mil AAV (Byram supposedly wants) is even more excessive. I don’t think Byrum has proven himself enough for that big of a payday. Putting in a decent season with Dahlin, Samuelsson, and Power around and ahead of him is fine. But it doesn’t really prove he is a #1 D. If we’re looking a veteran help, I would prefer to look for reclamation projects that involve… Read more »
I’ve seen multiple reports from “insiders” that Reilly is open to SJ.
If I were Grier I would try and trade up from 9 and get 4 from the Sabres and draft Stenberg and Reid