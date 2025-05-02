MacDonald Wanted To Come Back to Sharks, But Now He’s Barracuda’s Biggest Nightmare

Jacob MacDonald wanted to stay with the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks chose to go in a different direction.

And now, he’s the biggest match-up problem for the San Jose Barracuda, on the eve of the Colorad0 Eagles-Barracuda playoff clash.

Penalty kill coach Louis Mass drew a line in the ice for this drill…the Jacob MacDonald plan? pic.twitter.com/1uhSB3dYjV — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) May 1, 2025

MacDonald scored 31 goals with the Eagles, setting the single-season AHL record for goals by a blueliner. The 32-year-old was also awarded the Eddie Shore Award for best defenseman in the league.

“He’ll shoot it from anywhere, especially seams on one-timers,” Colin White said. “That’s a big emphasis for us to take that away.”

Last year, MacDonald split time between the San Jose Sharks and Barracuda, also alternating between forward and defense. In 34 appearances with the Sharks, the pending UFA put up a respectable seven goals.

“I would have stayed if there was a contract to play and it just worked out that it didn’t materialize,” MacDonald told San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday. “No hard feelings or anything like that, I’ve got a lot of respect for [GM Mike Grier] and what they’re doing with the organization. So it’s just the way the business goes sometimes.”

MacDonald insists that there’s no chip on his shoulder against the San Jose Sharks organization, noting it’s not his personality.

But no doubt, he likes how he’s being used by the Eagles, where he’s played defense all year.

“It’s my natural position. Being in that spot definitely helps with consistency and not having to question what position I’m going to be playing on a nightly basis,” MacDonald said.

That’s no shade on the Sharks — MacDonald also recognizes that his versatility earned him more NHL games last season. He wasn’t able to get into the line-up for the Cup-contending Avs this year.

The Eagles themselves are Calder Cup contenders, a very different position in terms of results for MacDonald, who toiled on the last-place Sharks last season.

“When you lose games in stretches like we did last season, it was difficult,” MacDonald said. “It wasn’t easy, but I’m thankful for that experience because it makes it better when you’re not in that position. It’s difficult, but at the end of the day, it’s about growth, and seems like that’s where they’re going in that direction.”

He’s talking about his own personal growth and the Sharks’. MacDonald said he was always able to go home and spend time with his family, relying on them in the tough days.

And now, he’s back with the organization he spent nearly four years with prior to joining the San Jose Sharks.

“It was our home for us for the last few years. It’s definitely nice to be home and happy to be a part of the organization. They’ve been nothing but great to me,” MacDonald said. “It’s nice to be home and live 10 minutes away from the rink and all that stuff. It’s a happy situation for us.”