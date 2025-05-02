Debating Sharks’ Next Step With JD Young

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

Keegan, Sheng, and JD Young team up to form a three-headed GM monster! (28:01)

We discuss the next step of the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild with the Locked On Sharks host.

But before we get to JD, we talk about the San Jose Barracuda’s playoff run and preview their series against the Colorado Eagles. Patrick Williams of the AHL and FloHockey shares insight on Barracuda-Eagles. (16:55)

And now, JD Young! (28:01)

What’s the strategy if the San Jose Sharks get the No. 1 pick?

Who would we pick at No. 2 or 3, if the Sharks lose the Draft Lottery? (44:45)

Should the Sharks chase big UFA fish Mitch Marner? We each have a different opinion. (58:30)

How should the San Jose Sharks improve the defense? JD has a smart under-the-radar suggestion. (1:17:12)

What about in goal? Who should San Jose pair with Yaroslav Askarov? Sheng offers a fun (but wildly improbable) scenario. (1:31:40)

Are there any sneaky trades that this three-headed monster would pursue?

