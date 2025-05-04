Cardwell on How Golf Helps Him Get Over a Bad Hockey Game (+)

Golf has helped Ethan Cardwell move on.

The San Jose Sharks prospect did not have a Game One to remember for the Barracuda, two of his turnovers leading to Colorado Eagles goals in a 6-3 loss.

Of course, it wasn’t all on Cardwell. It’s never on one player when you give up a half-dozen goals. It’s worth noting too, in the above clip, that penalty killer Cardwell (56) had forced a Jake Wise (3) turnover, before coughing up the puck himself.

“For our entire team, taking care of the puck is very important to us,” San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy said. “We can’t spot them any chances, right?”

That said, Cardwell knows that he can be better individually.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2021 fourth-rounder had an honest conversation with San Jose Hockey Now the day after, sharing what he does to get over a bad game, how his past as a top young golfer helps him process the ups-and-downs of hockey, and his worst crash out as a golfer.